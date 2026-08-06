‘That the connection hasn't quite clicked’ - Ex-Madrid star claims Mbappe-Vinicius issue is due to ego

Former Real Madrid defender Rafa Alkorta has weighed in on the dynamic between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, suggesting that clashing "egos" have hindered their on-field chemistry.

Vinicius and Mbappe have had their difficulties in recent years at Madrid, having struggled to compliment each other.

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Recently, the Brazilian has had issues with his contract with Madrid, having asked for a similar contract to Mbappe's.

However, Alkorta expressed optimism that new manager Jose Mourinho could be the key to unlocking the duo's potential.

Alkorta speaks on Mbappe and Vinicius

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Speaking on Cadena SER's El Larguero program, Alkorta analysed the partnership following Mbappe's 2024 arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He believes the primary obstacle has been the players' personalities rather than any tactical incompatibility.

Real Madrid star Vinicius || Imago

"Since Mbappe arrived, the issue has been one of egos," Alkorta stated. "I’ve never understood the whole ego thing, nor did I experience it in a dressing room, but the reality is that the connection hasn't quite clicked."

Despite the challenges, Alkorta acknowledged the French forward's immense talent and placed his faith in the new manager.

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"Mbappe scores 50 goals a season, and hopefully, Mourinho can get the two of them performing well together," he added.

"If Vinicius stays, Mourinho will demand things from him that previous coaches couldn't get. He’s surely already made his expectations clear."

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

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Alkorta's remarks coincide with recent reports that Vinicius's representatives have met with the club to discuss a contract extension for the 26-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2027.

Negotiations are said to be progressing, with both sides reportedly optimistic about reaching an agreement.