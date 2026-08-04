Vinicius Junior deflates Arsenal rumour with latest comments about Mourinho's training

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has poured cold water on rumours linking him to Arsenal

Vinicius Junior has appeared to play down speculation linking him with a sensational move to Arsenal after speaking positively about life under new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.

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The Brazilian winger, whose contract situation has fuelled transfer rumours throughout the summer, insisted he is enjoying his first days working with Mourinho as Los Blancos prepare for the new season.

Vinicius embraces Mourinho's methods at Real Madrid

The 26-year-old has returned to pre-season training following Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and says he has quickly adapted to Mourinho's demanding approach.

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Speaking to Real Madrid TV after his second training session under the Portuguese coach, Vinicius revealed he has been impressed by the atmosphere around the squad.

"It has gone very well, getting to know the new coach and the new players, and training very hard," Vinicius said, adding, "Mourinho wants me to be as I have always been: happy, cheerful and playing my football."

The comments are likely to reassure Real Madrid supporters, with Vinicius appearing fully focused on life at the Santiago Bernabeu despite persistent speculation surrounding his future.

The Brazilian also stressed the importance of using pre-season to build fitness ahead of another demanding campaign.

"We have to prepare physically so that during the season we have fewer injuries and can count on everyone," he added.

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Arsenal continue to monitor contract situation

Despite Vinicius' positive remarks, uncertainty remains over his long-term future in Madrid.

The Brazilian has entered the final year of his current contract, with reports suggesting negotiations over an extension are still ongoing while Premier League champions Arsenal continue to monitor developments.

Real Madrid are understood to be reluctant to lose one of their biggest stars for nothing, having watched Vinicius score 128 goals and register 100 assists since arriving at the club.

Fresh contract talks are expected in the coming weeks, but for now, Vinicius appears fully committed to Mourinho's project.

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"It was a good training session and we all left very tired, but now it's time to rest for tomorrow. That's how pre-season is and we have to be ready," the Brazil international said.