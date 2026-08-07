Arsenal enter race for Barcelona star after Vinicius rejection
Arsenal are reportedly exploring a summer transfer for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as Mikel Arteta intends to secure a wide attacker before the window closes.
The North London club have been forced to evaluate alternative targets after suffering a blow in their pursuit for Real Madrid's Ferran Torres.
Arsenal pivoting away from Vinicius Junior
The Gunners originally harboured audacious hopes of signing Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior, closely monitoring his expiring contract situation in the Spanish capital.
However, those dreams were extinguished when the 26-year-old Brazilian international penned a massive contract extension to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2032.
Arsenal also attempted to mount a serious challenge for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, but the highly-rated Frenchman has reportedly made it clear that he prefers a move to Liverpool.
According to CaughtOffside, these rejections have forced the Arsenal hierarchy back to the drawing board, leading them to identify Torres as a possible alternative.
Ferran Torres contract standoff at Barcelona
The 26-year-old Spanish international is currently locked in a contract standoff with Barcelona after recently rejecting their latest renewal offer.
Torres is reportedly outraged by the Catalan club's proposal, deeming both the financial terms and his projected role in the squad to be unacceptable.
Arsenal's pursuit will not be straightforward, as Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as serious contenders to secure his signature and have reportedly submitted a proposal of their own.
The versatile attacker's market value skyrocketed earlier this summer after he scored the decisive 106th-minute goal to help Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.