Arsenal enter race for Barcelona star after Vinicius rejection

Arsenal have been linked with a move for a Barcelona forward after missing out on Vinicius.

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a summer transfer for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as Mikel Arteta intends to secure a wide attacker before the window closes.

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​The North London club have been forced to evaluate alternative targets after suffering a blow in their pursuit for Real Madrid's Ferran Torres.

​Arsenal pivoting away from Vinicius Junior

​The Gunners originally harboured audacious hopes of signing Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior, closely monitoring his expiring contract situation in the Spanish capital.

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​However, those dreams were extinguished when the 26-year-old Brazilian international penned a massive contract extension to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2032.

​Arsenal also attempted to mount a serious challenge for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, but the highly-rated Frenchman has reportedly made it clear that he prefers a move to Liverpool.

​According to CaughtOffside, these rejections have forced the Arsenal hierarchy back to the drawing board, leading them to identify Torres as a possible alternative.

​Ferran Torres contract standoff at Barcelona

​The 26-year-old Spanish international is currently locked in a contract standoff with Barcelona after recently rejecting their latest renewal offer.

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​Torres is reportedly outraged by the Catalan club's proposal, deeming both the financial terms and his projected role in the squad to be unacceptable.

​Arsenal's pursuit will not be straightforward, as Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as serious contenders to secure his signature and have reportedly submitted a proposal of their own.