‘I'm devastated’ - Chelsea captain James disappointed by Cucurella's exit

Chelsea captain Reece James has expressed his disappointment following Marc Cucurella's surprise departure from Stamford Bridge, admitting he was "devastated" to see the Spanish left-back leave.

Cucurella recently completed a £52 million transfer to Real Madrid, a move that caught many by surprise.

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The Chelsea star has been linked to top clubs in Europe, including Atletico Madrid and his boyhood club, Barcelona.

However, he opted to sign for his rivals, Real Madrid, leaving the Blues for greener pastures.

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James reacts to Cucurella’s departure

James acknowledged his former teammate's quality and the nature of modern football, but expressed disappointment to see him leave

"I spoke with him a few days ago. He's obviously an amazing player, one of the best left-backs in the world," James said.

Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago

"This is his football, you know, players move every few months, and I'm devastated to see him go, but I wish him all the best."

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Despite the loss of a key player, James is looking forward to a new era at Chelsea under the leadership of incoming manager Xabi Alonso.

Ex-Chelsea star Cucurella || Imago

Speaking to talkSPORT, James shared his excitement about working with another of his childhood heroes, following his experience with Frank Lampard.

"We've spoken a couple times on the phone. I haven't met him (Alonso) in person yet," James explained. "Everyone I've spoken to about him says he's an amazing, amazing manager.

“I know him more from his playing career. You know, he had an amazing career, and now I'm excited to welcome him."

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