Tottenham's £80 million bid for Sandro Tonali rejected by Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur have entered into formal negotiations with Newcastle United for midfielder Sandro Tonali, but their initial offer has been swiftly rejected.

The North London club is eager to land a marquee signing for new manager Roberto De Zerbi, a long-time admirer of the Italian international.

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The pursuit of Tonali is largely driven by new Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi, who sees his compatriot as a key component for his new project.

De Zerbi has followed Tonali's career since his early days at Brescia and believes he can be a foundational player for his revamped squad.

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Spurs' £80m bid for Tonali rejected

According to reports from Sky Sport in Italy, Tottenham submitted an opening bid in the region of £75-80 million to secure Tonali's services.

This move intensifies a potential transfer saga, with rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City also reportedly monitoring the midfielder's situation.

While Spurs had previously made contact with Tonali's representatives to gauge his interest in a move, this marks the first formal approach made directly to Newcastle this summer.

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle || Credit: Imago

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Despite the significant offer from Tottenham, Newcastle are unwilling to part with their midfield asset for anything less than their asking price.

Newcastle are in a strong negotiating position. Tonali, who joined from AC Milan three years ago, is under contract at St. James' Park until 2029 after signing an extension during his recent 10-month ban for betting offences.

The club has made it clear to Tonali's camp that a sale will only be considered if their valuation is met in full.