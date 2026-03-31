Tottenham hire 'one of most influential managers in 20 years' to save their season

Tottenham Hotspur have announced Roberto de Zerbi as their new head coach to salvage their city.

Tottenham have officially announced the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach, entrusting the fiery Italian with the task of saving the club from Premier League relegation.

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The announcement

While initial reports suggested that De Zerbi preferred to wait until the summer, Spurs have successfully convinced him to take the reins with immediate effect, committing his future by signing a comprehensive five-year contract.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as our new men's head coach on a long-term contract, subject to work permit,” the statement read.

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De Zerbi’s most pressing task is to salvage a disastrous domestic campaign that has left the North London club languishing in 17th place.

Roberto De Zerbi is unemployed.|imago

Sitting just one point above the relegation zone, currently occupied by West Ham, Burnley, and Wolves, with only seven matches remaining, De Zerbi will have nearly two weeks to prepare his squad before his crucial debut against Sunderland on April 12.

What Tottenham will expect

De Zerbi’s arrival officially makes him Tottenham's third head coach of a highly turbulent season, stepping in to clean up the wreckage left by interim boss Igor Tudor.

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Tudor departed by mutual consent on March 29, after a dismal 44-day tenure that yielded just one point from five league matches and culminated in a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

For De Zerbi, this marks a rapid return to management following an acrimonious exit from Olympique Marseille, where he left by mutual consent in February.

The Spurs hierarchy are desperately banking on the Italian replicating the tactical brilliance and Premier League success he previously showcased during his celebrated stint at Brighton & Hove Albion between 2022 and 2024.

During his time on the South Coast, De Zerbi earned widespread acclaim for his expansive, attack-minded philosophy, famously guiding the Seagulls to a historic sixth-place finish and European qualification in his debut season.

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