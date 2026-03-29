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Tottenham identify coaching target after sacking Tudor

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:48 - 29 March 2026
Tottenham have reportedly identified Roberto De Zerbi as the ideal replacement
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Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched an aggressive pursuit of Roberto De Zerbi following the dismissal of interim head coach Igor Tudor earlier today, after a disastrous 44-day tenure that yielded just one win in seven matches and left the club a precarious one point above the Premier League relegation zone. 

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The De Zerbi pursuit

The North London club are desperately trying to convince the 46-year-old Italian tactician to take the reins immediately and stave off the looming threat of dropping into the Championship. 

However, according to Goal, De Zerbi has expressed serious reservations about inheriting a confidence-drained squad currently enduring a 13-game winless league run and prefers to officially take charge in the summer, provided the club maintains its top-flight status.

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To soften his stance and lure him into an immediate rescue mission before their crucial next fixture against Sunderland on April 12, Spurs are reportedly prepared to offer a highly lucrative contract that includes a massive upfront signing bonus, a significant Premier League survival bonus, and a protective release clause allowing him to walk away if they are relegated.

De Zerbi's availability

De Zerbi is currently a free agent following an acrimonious exit from Marseille on February 11, where he departed by mutual consent just days after suffering a humiliating 5-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain and crashing out of the UEFA Champions League. 

Despite that bitter end in France, his stock remains incredibly high in England thanks to a successful two-year stint at Brighton & Hove Albion, where his expansive, high-risk tactical approach led the Seagulls to a historic sixth-place finish in his first season.

 If Tottenham's ambitious financial package fails to convince the Italian to risk his reputation in a chaotic relegation scrap right now, the Spurs board has drawn up a contingency list of alternative managerial targets.                                                                                                     

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The club are actively considering former Everton boss Sean Dyche, AS Monaco head coach Adi Hütter, and veteran Chris Hughton, while also keeping the door open for boyhood fan Ryan Mason to step up for a third spell as caretaker manager.

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