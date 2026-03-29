Tottenham part ways with Igor Tudor after 44 days as relegation looms

Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham deep in a relegation battle after failing to secure a single league victory during his brief tenure.

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with interim head coach Igor Tudor after a disastrous 44-day spell in a desperate bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

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The club are now searching for a successor, hoping to make an appointment in the coming days.

We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.



Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.



We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their… pic.twitter.com/I6HUdLdewL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 29, 2026

The decision, described by the club as mutual, came after Tudor managed to secure only one point from five league matches.

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This poor run left Spurs just one point and one place above the relegation zone. The final straw was last Sunday's demoralizing 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, which has intensified fears of a financially and reputationally catastrophic drop to the Championship.

The situation was further complicated by personal tragedy, as Tudor was informed of his father's death following the Forest match. The club expressed a desire to handle the matter with sensitivity, extending their "support to him and his family at this difficult time."

Tudor's goalkeeping coach, Tomislav Rogic, and physical coach, Riccardo Ragnacci, have also left the club. First-team coach Bruno Saltor will oversee training until a new manager is appointed.

Tottenham had reportedly been exploring contingency plans for several weeks, anticipating the need for a change.

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