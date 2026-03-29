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Tottenham part ways with Igor Tudor after 44 days as relegation looms

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:26 - 29 March 2026
Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham deep in a relegation battle after failing to secure a single league victory during his brief tenure.
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Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with interim head coach Igor Tudor after a disastrous 44-day spell in a desperate bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

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The club are now searching for a successor, hoping to make an appointment in the coming days.

The decision, described by the club as mutual, came after Tudor managed to secure only one point from five league matches.

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This poor run left Spurs just one point and one place above the relegation zone. The final straw was last Sunday's demoralizing 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, which has intensified fears of a financially and reputationally catastrophic drop to the Championship.

The situation was further complicated by personal tragedy, as Tudor was informed of his father's death following the Forest match. The club expressed a desire to handle the matter with sensitivity, extending their "support to him and his family at this difficult time."

Tudor's goalkeeping coach, Tomislav Rogic, and physical coach, Riccardo Ragnacci, have also left the club. First-team coach Bruno Saltor will oversee training until a new manager is appointed.

Tottenham had reportedly been exploring contingency plans for several weeks, anticipating the need for a change.

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However, the search for a replacement has been challenging, with many potential candidates hesitant to take on a short-term role in a high-stakes relegation fight.

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Tottenham part ways with Igor Tudor after 44 days as relegation looms
Premier League
29.03.2026
Tottenham part ways with Igor Tudor after 44 days as relegation looms