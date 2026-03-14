Advertisement

‘This is the message I told the players’ - Tottenham manager reveals what he told his team after struggling season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 09:37 - 14 March 2026
Tottenham manager reveals what he told his team after struggling season
Tottenham manager Igor Tudor has delivered a fiery rallying cry to his struggling squad, urging them to ignore the "bullshit" and "black magic" narratives surrounding the club and take responsibility for their dire form.
Advertisement

Ahead of a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday, the interim boss is fighting to save his job after losing his first four games in charge. 

Advertisement

Spurs are on a six-game losing streak, a run that included a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid, where goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was substituted after just 17 minutes.

His team are also battling with injuries to key players that have affected their season and have seen them battling to escape relegation.

Advertisement

Tudor advises his team 

In a passionate address, Tudor called on his players to adopt a fighter's mentality rather than succumbing to a victim complex.

"It is tough, for sure," Tudor admitted. "Not just because of the last game, but because of the past period. It's not an easy situation, and it's a big challenge to change things."

"Like everything in life, you can choose how to see the situation," he explained. "You can stay and cry, or you can fight. You can be the victim, or you can say, 'I can change something.' This is the message I told the players."

Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club || Imago
Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club || Imago
Advertisement

The Croatian manager dismissed the external noise and persistent talk of a curse on the club, demanding his team focus on what they can control.

"I've heard a lot of things about the club, the problems, how no one can do anything, like victimisation," Tudor said. 

"I said to the players, 'We are the team and we are the staff, it's all about us. All the bullst, all the other things are bullst... it's on us'."

Tottenham players looking confused || imago
Tottenham players looking confused || imago

He continued: "Don't be a victim, don't think it's not about me. That can be the problem more than all these things about Tottenham and the club. 

Advertisement

“You know, like magic on the club, like bad black magic, and these other bullst. This is the message I want to send to everyone involved with this club."

"Difficult moments don't last forever. It will pass," he insisted. "And I believe the players who will take this as a challenge, as an opportunity, will stand up with the courage to change things. After this period, they will become better people and better players."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles in mourning as AFCON-winning midfielder passes on
Super Eagles
14.03.2026
Super Eagles in mourning as AFCON-winning midfielder passes on
Reece James extends contract with the Blues
Premier League
14.03.2026
Chelsea captain Reece James extends contract with the Blues, commits to a new six-year deal
Tottenham manager reveals what he told his team after struggling season
Premier League
14.03.2026
‘This is the message I told the players’ - Tottenham manager reveals what he told his team after struggling season
Brighton manager claims he has spoken with Arteta
Premier League
14.03.2026
‘They definitely deserve it - Brighton manager claims he has spoken with Arteta after "Anti-Football" outburst
Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club || Imago
Premier League
14.03.2026
‘There’s nothing full here, just a lot of empty things’ - Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club
Akwa United vs Sporting Lagos Preview: NNL Promotion Decider — One Point, Four Games Left, Everything to Play For
Football
14.03.2026
Is this the most important match in Nigeria this weekend? — Akwa vs Sporting Lagos in one-point promotion thriller