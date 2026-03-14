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‘This is the message I told the players’ - Tottenham manager reveals what he told his team after struggling season
Ahead of a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday, the interim boss is fighting to save his job after losing his first four games in charge.
Spurs are on a six-game losing streak, a run that included a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid, where goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was substituted after just 17 minutes.
His team are also battling with injuries to key players that have affected their season and have seen them battling to escape relegation.
Tudor advises his team
In a passionate address, Tudor called on his players to adopt a fighter's mentality rather than succumbing to a victim complex.
"It is tough, for sure," Tudor admitted. "Not just because of the last game, but because of the past period. It's not an easy situation, and it's a big challenge to change things."
"Like everything in life, you can choose how to see the situation," he explained. "You can stay and cry, or you can fight. You can be the victim, or you can say, 'I can change something.' This is the message I told the players."
The Croatian manager dismissed the external noise and persistent talk of a curse on the club, demanding his team focus on what they can control.
"I've heard a lot of things about the club, the problems, how no one can do anything, like victimisation," Tudor said.
"I said to the players, 'We are the team and we are the staff, it's all about us. All the bullst, all the other things are bullst... it's on us'."
He continued: "Don't be a victim, don't think it's not about me. That can be the problem more than all these things about Tottenham and the club.
“You know, like magic on the club, like bad black magic, and these other bullst. This is the message I want to send to everyone involved with this club."
"Difficult moments don't last forever. It will pass," he insisted. "And I believe the players who will take this as a challenge, as an opportunity, will stand up with the courage to change things. After this period, they will become better people and better players."