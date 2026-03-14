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‘There’s nothing full here, just a lot of empty things’ - Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club
Tudor may have faced the media for the last time as Spurs boss after a disastrous 5-2 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.
The first-leg loss was compounded by critical errors from backup goalkeeper Kinsky in the first 15 minutes.
The club's focus now shifts to a crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool, with Tottenham sitting just one point above the relegation zone.
Tudor on Spurs' problems
In a candid press conference, the Croatian manager expressed his frustration with the team's deep-seated issues.
"Is the glass half full or half empty? There’s nothing full here, just a lot of empty things," Tudor stated. "When I arrived, I didn’t think the problems were this serious.
“Some people think that changing the manager will solve all the problems. It makes me laugh, because the reality is completely different."
According to reports from The Athletic, Tottenham's board is already "actively" searching for a replacement.
The club is preparing to make a change if the team fails to secure a positive result against Liverpool this Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM.