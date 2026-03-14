‘There’s nothing full here, just a lot of empty things’ - Tottenham manager shocked by problem facing the club

The situation at Tottenham Hotspur is rapidly deteriorating, with manager Igor Tudor's future hanging by a thread following a series of poor results.

Tudor may have faced the media for the last time as Spurs boss after a disastrous 5-2 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

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The first-leg loss was compounded by critical errors from backup goalkeeper Kinsky in the first 15 minutes.

The club's focus now shifts to a crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool, with Tottenham sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

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Tudor on Spurs' problems

In a candid press conference, the Croatian manager expressed his frustration with the team's deep-seated issues.

"Is the glass half full or half empty? There’s nothing full here, just a lot of empty things," Tudor stated. "When I arrived, I didn’t think the problems were this serious.

Igor Tudor || Imago

“Some people think that changing the manager will solve all the problems. It makes me laugh, because the reality is completely different."

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According to reports from The Athletic, Tottenham's board is already "actively" searching for a replacement.