2026 FIFA World Cup Day 10 recap: Sunderland star denies Ivory Coast as Tunisia embarrass Africa again

Adingra squandered a huge opportunity to give Ivory Coast the win against Germany late in the game

Adingra squandered a huge opportunity to give Ivory Coast the win against Germany late in the game

Two African teams were in action on Saturday as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continued, but it was a day to forget for them.

Day 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup had four exciting games, including two involving Ivory Coast and Tunisia.

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The day kicked off with a match between Netherlands and Sweden in Houston before Germany took on Ivory Coast in Toronto.

Ecuador then faced Curacao following Germany’s game against Ivory Coast before Tunisia and Japan wrapped up the day’s action.

Here’s a recap of how the games went down.

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Netherlands vs Sweden

After starting their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan, Netherlands faced Sweden in Houston, knowing anything but a win would be disappointing.

Sweden, meanwhile, had started their campaign with a 5-1 win over Tunisia and were looking to build on that win.

However, what followed for the men in Yellow and Blue was a total drubbing, as the Dutch put their full quality on display.

It did not take long for the Oranje to set the tone, as Brian Brobbey put Ronald Koeman’s men ahead after just five minutes.

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The Sunderland striker then scored his second of the game in the 17th minute to double Netherlands’ advantage and open the floodgates.

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo then got in on the act as he netted his own double in the 47th and 54th minutes, respectively.

Although Sweden pulled one back through Anthony Elanga, Crysencio Summerville’s late finish completed a day of misery for Graham Potter’s men.

The Swedes will now head into their third group game against Japan, hoping to avoid defeat if they are to qualify for the round of 32.

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Meanwhile, the Dutch will face Tunisia in their final group game, knowing a win could secure top spot.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany faced off against Ivory Coast in Toronto in one of the most entertaining games of the tournament so far.

Four-time world champions Germany had laid down a marker in their first game with a 7-1 win over Curaçao, but found themselves behind in this one after Franck Kessie put the Ivorians ahead.

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The Elephants, who were the underdogs coming into this game after beating Ecuador in their opener, played without fear.

Emerse Fae’s men were clearly the better team for the first hour of the match and had numerous chances to double their advantage after Kessie’s opener.

However, their failure to take their chances allowed Germany back into the game, with Julian Nagelsmann’s men drawing level in the 68th minute through Denis Undav.

But despite Undav’s equaliser, Ivory Coast refused to back down and should have regained the lead through Simon Adingra.

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The Sunderland star was set up nicely by Nicolas Pépé, but fluffed his lines by taking an extra touch with only Manuel Neuer to beat.

That decision would later come back to haunt the Elephants, as Undav won it for Germany in the fourth minute of added time with his second of the game.

Ecuador vs Curacao

After losing their first game to Ivory Coast, Ecuador went into their game against Curacao knowing anything but a win would all but end their World Cup hopes.

However, what followed was a goalkeeping masterclass from Eloy Room, as he helped Curacao secure their first-ever World Cup point with a performance for the ages.

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Having shipped in seven goals in their opener against Germany, Room did not let that get to him as he made an astonishing 15 saves to deny La Tricolor.

It is the joint-most saves made in a single World Cup match since 1966, and that has given Curacao a chance of making the round of 32.

As for Ecuador, their chance of qualifying for the knockout round is as good as over, unless they beat Germany in their final group game.

Tunisia embarrass Africa again

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Tunisia’s woeful World Cup campaign continued after they were thrashed 4-0 by Japan in their second group game.

The Carthage Eagles had suffered a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opener, leading to Sabri Lamouchi’s sacking, with Hervé Renard replacing him.

However, despite Renard’s experience, he could not galvanise his side, as Japan were just too clinical for them.

The Blue Samurai, who drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, started like a house on fire, with Daichi Kamada putting them ahead after just four minutes.

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Ayase Ueda then doubled their advantage in the 31st minute before Junya Ito made it three in the 69th minute.