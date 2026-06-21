'It's more frustration' – Ivory Coast boss Fae laments World Cup Germany loss

Ivory Coast boss Emerse Fae has reacted to the Elephants' 2-1 loss to Germany

Ivory Coast’s national team left the pitch in Toronto filled with regret on Saturday night after a narrow World Cup defeat.

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Despite an incredibly brave performance against one of the tournament favourites, a late lapse in concentration cost the African side a historic result.

Elephants Suffer Heartbreak Against European Giants

The highly anticipated Group E encounter saw Germany advance to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since 2014, courtesy of a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory.

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Head coach Emerse Fae admitted that his squad was feeling immense disappointment after letting an early advantage slip away in Canada.

The Elephants had completely broken the deadlock against the run of play during the first half when veteran midfielder Franck Kessie reacted quickest to slot home a rebound following a fierce initial strike from Amad Diallo.

However, Germany’s structural changes turned the match around in the second half, with in-form substitute striker Deniz Undav netting a lethal double, including a crushing winning goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Boss Blames Inexperience But Vows to Bounce Back

Reflecting on the painful outcome, Fae pointed out that a simple lack of top-level experience separated the two sides when the match reached its final stages.

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The manager noted that his younger players became hesitant in front of the net when given the opportunity to score a crucial second goal to put the game away. Fae openly shared his post-match thoughts with reporters, stating:

"It's more frustration that we're feeling after this defeat, because we were able to open the score against this strong German side. A difference in experience that meant in the chances that we did have at the end of the game, where we needed to find the back of the net, we were hesitant."

Despite the obvious heartbreak, the Ivorian coach refused to dwell on the negative result and praised the phenomenal fighting spirit displayed by his squad. With three points already secured from their opening victory against Ecuador, the West African side still controls its own destiny in the tournament.