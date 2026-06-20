Germany vs Ivory Coast: Gallant Elephants undone by super-sub Undav in heartbreaking late defeat

Ivory Coast fought hard and even led through Franck Kessié, but Germany’s quality off the bench proved decisive as Deniz Undav struck late to seal a 2-1 win in Toronto. It was a painful finish for the Elephants, who matched Germany for long spells but could not hold on.

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Franck Kessie had given the African champions the lead, only for substitute Deniz Undav to deliver the decisive blow and send Germany through to the knockout stage with a 2-1 victory.

The opening spell belonged to Germany, who created the better half-chances through Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Lukas Nmecha.

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Even so, Ivory Coast stayed alive in the contest, grew into the game and eventually found their rhythm through the pace and directness of Yan Diomande.

Diomande lights the fuse

The turning point for Ivory Coast came when Diomande burst clear down the left and caused Germany problems that never fully went away.

His delivery into the box created chaos, Amad Diallo’s effort was blocked, and Kessie was perfectly placed to slot home the opener.

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It was a move that reflected everything good about this Ivorian side: pace, bravery and a willingness to attack quickly. From that moment, the Elephants looked dangerous every time they broke forward.

Diomande was a constant threat, Kimmich struggled to contain him, and Amad looked increasingly lively in support. For a while, it felt like Ivory Coast had the game exactly where they wanted it.

Germany hit back

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Germany, however, never stopped probing. They continued to play slick, purposeful football and eventually found their way back into the match, even after a disallowed Havertz goal that was ruled out for a foul by Musiala in the build-up.

That setback did not break their rhythm, and their depth off the bench ultimately made the difference. Undav’s introduction changed the game.

His finish for the winner was sharp, instinctive and ruthless, the sort of moment that separates teams chasing a result from teams capable of finishing one. Receiving the ball from Nmecha, he turned and fired in one motion, leaving Fofana with no chance.

A cruel ending

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This was a defeat that will hurt Ivory Coast because they did so much right. They were brave, competitive and dangerous, and for long stretches they looked capable of taking something from the match.

But at this level, a single lapse or a single moment of brilliance can decide everything.

Germany’s quality and depth told in the end, and their late winner was enough to send them into the knockout stage.