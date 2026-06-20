Germany vs Ivory Coast: Drogba NEVER did this — Amad, Diomande are 90 mins away from changing that

Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, and Gervinho couldn't do it. But Ivory Coast’s terrifying new generation of wing wizards is just one match away from snapping the nation’s ultimate World Cup group stage curse. Standing in their way is a ruthless, historic 7-goal Germany machine on a 10-match winning streak. Inside the decisive battle of speed vs. empire that is about to set Group E on fire.

Ahead of the second round of matches at the 2026 World Cup, history is sitting right in front of Ivory Coast, and this generation knows it.

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For all the brilliance of Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure and Gervinho, the old guard never managed to take Les Elephants beyond the World Cup group stage, leaving a glaring gap in an otherwise glittering era.

Now, 90 minutes away from potentially rewriting that story, a younger, sharper and more fearless Ivory Coast side has a chance to do what their heroes could not.

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Led by the pace and invention of Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande, the African champions have turned themselves into a team built for modern tournament football: direct, aggressive and dangerous in transition.

On today's agenda 📋#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

A new kind of Ivory Coast

Their opening 1-0 win over Ecuador showed exactly why this team feels different. It was not a night of flowing dominance, but it was a night of control, patience and cold-blooded finishing when the chance arrived.

That mattered, because the old criticism of Ivory Coast at major tournaments was often not talent, but timing and nerve.

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Amad delivered the decisive moment with a late winner, and that alone changed the mood around the team.

The Manchester United forward looks increasingly like a player ready to become the face of the next Ivorian chapter, whether he starts wide or in a central role against Germany.

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Yan Diomande is the other major threat. The winger has brought direct running, sharp dribbling and constant danger in the box, giving Ivory Coast a profile that can unsettle even the best defenses.

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Alongside Bazoumana Toure and the industrious midfield work of Franck Kessie, the team suddenly looks built to hurt opponents quickly and decisively.

Germany await

Standing in the way is a Germany side that has been ruthless in attack. Their 7-1 win over Curacao sent a message to the rest of the tournament, and their long winning streak makes them the kind of opponent that usually punishes hesitation.

With Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Premier League duo of Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz in form, they are capable of overwhelming almost anyone on their day.

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But there is still a reason Ivory Coast will believe. Germany have looked vulnerable in transition, and that is exactly where Amad and Diomande can cause damage.

If the game opens up, the Ivorian pace advantage could become the defining factor.

More than one match

This is not just about one result. It is about the chance to separate a new generation from the shadow of the last one. Ivory Coast have long carried the reputation of being too talented to fail, but that talent never translated into a World Cup breakthrough.

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If they can get the job done against Germany, the meaning goes far beyond qualification. It would be a statement that this group has both the quality and the temperament to finish what the golden generation started.