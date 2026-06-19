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Football Twitter owes Wayne Rooney a pinned apology

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:36 - 19 June 2026
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From pundit to style icon: How Wayne Rooney's World Cup glow-up won the timeline
From pundit to style icon: How Wayne Rooney's World Cup glow-up won the timeline
For years, the internet treated Manchester United’s greatest street-fighter like a walking meme—ruthlessly tracking his weight and mocking his age. But his terrifying World Cup glow-up just killed the joke on live TV. Wazza is officially back, the doubters are in absolute shambles, and it’s time to collect the receipts. Here is why the timeline is choking on its own tweets.
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If you opened your timeline during the World Cup and did a double take at Wayne Rooney on the BBC couch, you were not alone.

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The former England captain looked strikingly different: shaved beard, noticeably leaner, and carrying himself with the kind of confidence that instantly pulled reactions online.

Standing next to former teammate Joe Hart on live television is never going to be a casual assignment. Hart’s polished, runway-ready appearance creates an immediate visual contrast for any pundit, but Rooney handled it well by showing up with a cleaner, more modern look of his own.

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That mattered more than it sounds. In today’s sports media, punditry is partly about presentation, and Rooney’s updated style helped him look like he belonged right there in the studio rather than like a retired player trying to catch up with the moment.

New look Wayne Rooney.
New look Wayne Rooney.

Social media, which usually runs on chaos and criticism, briefly turned into a praise machine.

One fan summed up the reaction bluntly: “Unrelated but he’s lost hella weight lol.” Another added: “He genuinely looked like 20 years older than Ronaldo at one point. He has really reduced, and he looks way younger now.”

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Even those who had seen him more recently were impressed, with one posting: “He looks phenomenal. Saw him a few weeks ago for Soccer Aid and he looked heavy still.”

From heavy to focused

Rooney has long been open about the ups and downs of his fitness during his career and after it.

He once admitted in his autobiography that he returned to Carrington for pre-season training seven pounds overweight after enjoying a few summer “bevvies,” and that candidness is part of what makes this latest transformation so striking.

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Wayne Rooney's former look.
Wayne Rooney's former look.

For years, his build and habits were part of the public conversation, which made this change even more noticeable when he appeared slimmer and fresher on screen.

He looks like a man who has tightened up his routine, and the internet has clearly noticed. The best part of Rooney’s glow-up is that it seems to have sharpened his analysis too.

He sounded engaged, confident and genuinely enthusiastic while breaking down England’s win over Croatia, especially when discussing Thomas Tuchel’s aggressive substitutions.

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Rooney put it plainly himself: “When I saw the three lads coming on, [Marcus] Rashford, [Bukayo] Saka, and [Morgan] Rodgers, I said, didn’t I? ‘I love this.’ I absolutely love this subs a lot,” he said.

The best part of Rooney’s glow-up is that it seems to have sharpened his analysis too.

“I love how positive Thomas Tuchel was being because if you sit back and you’re waiting for Croatia to come on, it becomes nervy. I think it’s brave.”

That combination is what has won people over. As one fan put it: “He’s actually a really good pundit too. His most recent takes don't carry biases.”

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Rooney’s transformation has clearly landed with fans because it feels authentic rather than packaged. He looks healthier, sounds sharper and carries the same football intelligence that made him a star in the first place.

In a World Cup filled with big performances on the pitch, Rooney has managed to create one of the standout moments away from it. The glow-up is real, and the timeline has fully signed off on

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