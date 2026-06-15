FIFA World Cup 2026: Amad the hero as Ivory Coast edge Ecuador with late strike for Africa's first win

Amad Diallo struck late to give Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in Philadelphia.

Ivory Coast made a winning return to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Amad Diallo’s late strike earned them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia.

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In a tense Group E opener between two well-organised sides, the reigning African champions needed patience, discipline and one moment of quality to finally break through.

The Elephants entered the tournament carrying the weight of history. Having failed to reach the knockout stage in three consecutive World Cup appearances, they were determined to rewrite the script this time around.

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Against Ecuador, they did just enough to keep their hopes alive and, in the end, found the decisive touch when it mattered most.

Amad Diallo is Côte d'Ivoire's 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐔𝐁 🐘⚡



The Ivorians end their 12-year wait for a #FIFAWorldCup win 👏#SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/uujlt3NBgf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 15, 2026

Tight opening battle

The first half was a tactical contest with very little space for either side to exploit. Ecuador’s defence, which had been one of the most reliable in South American qualifying, held firm for long spells and made it difficult for Ivory Coast to create clear openings.

La Tri came closest to scoring in the 25th minute when John Yeboah capitalised on a defensive mistake and rattled the crossbar with a fine curling effort.

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Ivory Coast had their own moments but were repeatedly forced into patient build up play as Ecuador stayed compact. The match had all the signs of a game that could easily be decided by a single error or a flash of brilliance.

Woodwork under pressure

The tempo rose sharply after the break, and both teams began to find more space in dangerous areas.

Ecuador went close again just after halftime when Enner Valencia combined neatly with Gonzalo Plata before seeing his shot from a tight angle come back off the post.

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Ivory Coast responded moments later when Yan Diomande found Elye Wahi, whose powerful first-time effort crashed against the crossbar.

Those near-misses gave the game a frantic feel, but they also underlined how evenly balanced the contest remained. For much of the second half, it looked like both sides might have to settle for a point.

Late winning drama 🍿#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2026

Amad delivers

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That changed in the 90th minute when Ivory Coast finally found the breakthrough. Wilfried Singo surged forward from right-back and delivered an accurate cross into the box, where substitute Amad Diallo met it cleanly and fired a first-time left-footed strike into the bottom corner. It was a composed finish under pressure and exactly the sort of intervention that wins tight World Cup games.

Emerse Fae’s substitutions played a major role in shifting the momentum. Diallo and Ange-Yoan Bonny were introduced in the 56th minute, and their pace and directness gave Ecuador’s back line a different problem to solve. In the end, it was Diallo who produced the decisive moment.

Consequence for Group E

This result carries real weight for Ivory Coast. It was not just three points, but a historic breakthrough, as they recorded their first-ever World Cup win against a South American opponent.

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For a side trying to move beyond the frustration of previous tournaments, that matters both emotionally and competitively.

The wider Group E picture also adds pressure on Ecuador, especially with Germany having already produced a dominant opening win over Curaçao.