Ivory Coast vs Ecuador preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Tight battle for second place in Group E

Ivory Coast and Ecuador face off at Lincoln Financial Field in one of the standout fixtures of the 2026 World Cup opening round.

With Germany and Curacao the other two teams in Group E, many are billing this as a battle for second place, but both teams have the wherewithal to spring a surprise or two.

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador match preview

Sunday night will mark Ivory Coast’s return to the global stage 12 years after losing to Greece in June 2014, with Emerse Fae's side looking to break new ground.

The Elephants carry the momentum of a three-game winning streak as they seek to bypass the group stages for the first time ever.

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Beating FIFA’s #3-ranked side, France, within that run should heighten belief that they can compete with the world’s best.

Also, just one loss in their last nine full internationals (W7, D1) hints that they will not be fearful of facing anyone in an open-looking Group E.

This confidence will be rightly tested by Ecuador, who have not tasted defeat since losing to Brazil two years ago.

Since that 1-0 loss to the Selecao — which was Sebastian Beccacece's first game in charge of La Tri — Ecuador have gone unbeaten across all competitive and friendly fixtures.

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The foundation of La Seleccion's 19-match unbeaten run is a resilient backline that has kept 13 clean sheets during this period.

However, a draw-specialist side averaging just a goal per game may need to find greater attacking fluency, as nine of their last 13 matches finished all square.

The positive omens on their side, though, should have them believing they can bypass a World Cup group stage for the first time since 2006, especially if they can get off to the kind of start they did at the last World Cup where they won their opening game 2-0.

With most observers expecting Germany to claim top spot, the importance of this showdown cannot be overstated.

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador head-to-head

This will be their first-ever meeting on a football pitch at senior level, and they will both be determined to get a positive result to kick off their World Cup journey.

Ecuador have qualified for five World Cups, including this one, while this will be Ivory Coast's fourth World Cup.

Ivory Coast topped their qualifying group with an unbeaten record that featured eight wins and two draws.

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Ecuador to win or draw 1.30 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.46 High Player prop Enner Valencia anytime goalscorer 3.30 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Ecuador to win or draw

We're tipping Ecuador to kick off their World Cup campaign with at least a point, either scraping past the Ivorian Elephants or leaving with a draw in the race for the knockouts.

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Having only suffered one defeat since June 2024 – which came against international powerhouses Brazil – Ecuador come into this game as slight favourites to take all three points, with their individual quality giving them the upper hand according to the bookies.

Under 2.5 goals

Ecuador will look to control the game and pick their moments to push the full-backs forward.

However, it takes two teams to produce an entertaining spectacle on this stage, and neither may be in the mood to risk much.

The Elephants, who stunned France in a recent warm-up, have never previously made it out of the group stage and would likely play a cagey game, taking their chances against Germany while feeling confident of beating the group minnows.

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Ecuador scored only 14 goals in 18 qualifiers and, although that was good enough for second place in South America, it does not augur well for them lighting up the upcoming tournament.

Hence, backing a low-scoring affair under 2.5 goals for this fixture looks to have real potential.

Enner Valencia anytime goalscorer

Scorer of the first goal at the 2022 World Cup, Enner Valencia has already more than made his mark on the international stage, and we're tipping him to come to the fore once again with a goal in Ecuador's Group E opener.

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It's been a decade since the former West Ham and Everton striker played in the Premier League, but the 36-year-old is still scoring goals in Mexico.

And lining up in arguably the strongest Ecuador side of his career, the veteran should get plenty of chances to show his class.

One goal away from 50 for his country, Valencia has scored six World Cup goals in two tournaments so far, and in what will surely be his final tournament, he will be eager to stamp his authority.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador team news

Evan Ndicka has been sidelined since picking up an injury in the Rome derby last month, and the centre-back's thigh issue is likely to rule him out of Sunday's opener.

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While that remains Fae's sole injury concern ahead of their World Cup curtain-raiser, the Ivory Coast boss faces several selection dilemmas, particularly in attack.

Given the wealth of talent out wide, including Amad Diallo, Liverpool target Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pepe and Simon Adingra, the Elephants' primary threat is expected to come from the flanks.

With Sebastien Haller left out of the squad, it will be fascinating to see who gets the nod up front, as potential options Elye Wahi, Evan Guessand and Ange-Yoan Bonny share just four international goals between them.

While Ecuador boast a relatively clean bill of health, doubts remain over the fitness of their talismanic captain and primary goal threat, Enner Valencia.

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Valencia is considered a minor doubt for Sunday's clash, which is a significant worry given the 49-goal forward is the only player in the squad with a double-figure international tally.

With Gonzalo Plata the next highest scorer on eight goals, the South Americans' heavy reliance on their veteran frontman for final-third productivity is clear.

Despite a lack of goals outside of Valencia, La Tri boast an abundance of elite talent, featuring Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho and teenage sensation Kendry Paez.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador predicted lineups

Ivory Coast predicted XI (4-3-3)

Y. Fofana; Doué, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guéso, Diomandé

Ecuador predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Galindez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador prediction

Both these teams have very strong defensive records and prioritize compact backlines designed to blunt their opponents' attacking edge.

While Ecuador's miserly defence gives them a fighting chance against anyone, the sheer quality of the Ivory Coast frontline suggests La Tri will struggle to keep a 14th clean sheet under Beccacece.

Counterattacks will be key in a match that is expected to be cagey and tactical, and while we could see a one-goal margin in favor of either side, we are predicting a low-scoring draw.