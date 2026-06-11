'World Cup hosts do not want us' — Hundreds of supporters left heartbroken as US reportedly rejects Côte d’Ivoire fans

The AFCON 2023 champions will be forced to play without their fans as visa restrictions crushed plans to bring hundreds of supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Côte d’Ivoire’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign is set to begin under a cloud of controversy after supporters’ leaders revealed that fans based in the country will not be travelling to the United States to support The Elephants.

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According to officials from the National Committee of Elephant Supporters (CNSE), visa difficulties have effectively ended hopes of sending hundreds of supporters to the tournament, raising fresh questions about access and inclusivity at football’s biggest event.

Ivory Coast team || Sports News

The AFCON 2023 winners will play two of its three group-stage matches in the United States, one against Ecuador in Philadelphia on June 15 and another against Curaçao in Philadelphia on June 25. Their second group stage match against Germany on June 20, will take place in Toronto, Canada.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of U.S. immigration policies ahead of the World Cup, with concerns already emerging over entry restrictions affecting several nationalities.

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“The United States does not want our supporters”

Julien Kouadio Adonis, president of the CNSE, did not hide his frustration when discussing the situation.

Ivory Coast fans cheer on The Elephants during a friendly match against France | Getty Images

He was quoted as having said according to French news outlet L'Equipe, “The supporters gave up the trip because the American state does not want to see supporters from certain countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, on its soil. The United States was clear with us by saying that they did not want to see our supporters.”

The organisation had initially hoped to send as many as 500 supporters to the World Cup to create the vibrant atmosphere that has become synonymous with Ivorian football.

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Guela Doue of Ivory Coast celebrates after scoring in a pre-World Cup friendly against France | IMAGO

Instead, only a small group of CNSE officials have been permitted to travel.

Another supporters’ leader described the emotional impact of being unable to represent Côte d’Ivoire in the stands. “This situation hurts us a lot because it prevents us from doing our royal duty, that is, supporting our team. We could have presented our culture, our know-how in supporting in the stands.”

The bigger picture

FIFA President Gianni Infantino | Photo Credit: Courtesy

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The comments reflect growing disappointment among supporters who had hoped to accompany the African champions on their return to football’s biggest stage.

While a handful of officials have received permission to travel, even that process proved challenging.

Those who do make the trip are expected to work primarily with members of the Ivorian diaspora already living in the United States rather than travelling supporters from home.

Their role, according to CNSE officials, will be to help organise and coordinate local support for the team during the tournament.