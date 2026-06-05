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Ivory Coast stun star-studded France to show Africa will not be pushovers at World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:42 - 05 June 2026
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Ivory Coast produced a stunning 2-1 victory over France in Nantes on Wednesday night, delivering a strong message just days before the 2026 World Cup.
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France, one of the favourites to win the World Cup, sent out their big guns from the start, with Kylian Mbappe, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, and Marcus Thuram all starting.

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The hosts showed early superiority, dominating possession and creating chances. Cherki opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with one of his trademark low drives from the edge of the box.

However, the Ivorians were always in the game, refusing to be overwhelmed and growing into the contest.

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An error from Real Madrid-bound Ibrahima Konaté early in the second half allowed Guela Doué to equalise, and from that point the momentum shifted.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo came off the bench to score a dramatic winner in the 84th minute, sparking wild celebrations among the Ivory Coast players and their travelling fans.

How far can African teams go at the World Cup?

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African teams head into this expanded World Cup determined to be a force to be reckoned with, not just making up the numbers.

Senegal at AFCON 2025 AFCON || Imago
Senegal national team|| Imago

A record 10 African nations have qualified, and there is a belief that after Morocco made history by reaching the semi-finals in 2022, one of the continent's powerhouses may surpass that achievement this time.

Ivory Coast were not star-struck against France, and while it was just a friendly game, the message was clear: African teams arrive at the World Cup with a point to prove.

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