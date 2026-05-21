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5 African Nations Most Likely to Surprise the World at FIFA World Cup 2026

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:40 - 21 May 2026
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Africa arrives at the 2026 World Cup with a record 10 teams, its largest ever representation at the tournament, and there is cause for strong optimism.
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The African continent has genuine reason to believe that at least one or two of those sides can go deep and continue its growing influence on the global stage.

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Here are the five most likely to cause an upset at the 2026 World Cup.

1. Morocco

Morocco enter as Africa's strongest contender and the team most likely to spring a major surprise.

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The Atlas Lions became the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022 and have since qualified for 2026 with an impeccable record in CAF qualifying, winning Group E without losing a single game.

There is a surplus of talent across the pitch, including Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, and Youssef En-Nesyri, plus a solid defensive structure that has proven itself at the highest level.

Drawn alongside Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C, Pulse Sports analysts believe they have the squad depth and experience to reach the quarter-finals or beyond once again.

2. Senegal

The Lions of Teranga remain one of Africa's most dangerous nations. They were crowned AFCON 2025 champions before being stripped of the title amid controversy.

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That perceived injustice should see them even more determined to go all the way at the World Cup.

Led by Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Nicolas Jackson, Senegal qualified convincingly and possess the quality to trouble any side.

Their group is tough, with France and Norway to navigate alongside a playoff qualifier, but their physicality, organisation, and attacking threat make them serious candidates to advance to the knockout round.

3. Egypt

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Egypt return to the World Cup with Mohamed Salah still capable of producing magic moments, even at 34.

The Pharaohs topped their qualifying group impressively and face Belgium, Iran and New Zealand in the group stage.

While they are not favourites to win the group, their defensive resilience and Salah's combination with Manchester City's Omar Marmoush in attack could give them a puncher's chance.

4. South Africa

Bafana Bafana are back at the World Cup after a long absence and could be one of the real surprise packages of the tournament.

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Under Hugo Broos, they qualified ahead of traditional powerhouses like Nigeria and arrive with a growing squad and a clear identity.

Drawn against hosts Mexico, South Korea and a European playoff winner in Group A, their fighting spirit and improving depth, led by players like Lyle Foster, make them capable of picking up results and reaching the knockout stages.

5. Ivory Coast

The Elephants arrive at the 2026 World Cup as one of Africa's strongest representatives, and the 2023 AFCON winners will be firmly focused on making history.

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Cote d'Ivoire (Photo Credit: Séléphanto Football /X)

They have been drawn alongside Germany, Ecuador, and Curacao, meaning they have a realistic path to the knockout stages.

With players like Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, and Simon Adingra, they should strike fear into the hearts of many defences this summer.

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