2026 FIFA World Cup: Spain head coach provides timely update on Yamal's fitness
Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente has officially declared that teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is in perfect condition and fully available for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H opener against Cape Verde.
What De La Fuente said about Yamal
Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of their opening clash at the Atlanta Stadium on Monday, June 15, De la Fuente confirmed that the 18-year-old Barcelona winger has completely recovered.
However, the Spanish tactician added that Yamal will not feature in the starting lineup against the Blue Sharks, with all indications suggesting that Yamal will
Spain will have to be cautious in managing the La Masia graduate’s availability, as he is of utmost importance to their pursuit of a second title, following their iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph. Having propelled La Roja to the 2024 UEFA European Championship title just days before his 17th birthday, Yamal is expected to reprise his main cast role in North America.
The national team’s medical staff, working in conjunction with Barcelona, aim to restore him to peak match sharpness without risking a setback against the African tournament debutants.
Spain are easing him back and hope Yamal will be physically primed to reclaim his starting role for their subsequent critical Group H encounters against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, ensuring their main offensive weapon is firing on all cylinders for a deep knockout run.