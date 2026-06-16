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Official: AC Milan announce signing of former Man United boss Amorim

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:24 - 16 June 2026
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Ruben Amorim || Image credit: Imago
After getting sacked by Manchester United, Ruben Amorim has been hired to lead Serie A giants AC Milan
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AC Milan have officially confirmed the landmark appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new head coach to guide the club through a massive summer restructuring process.

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The highly-rated Portuguese tactician finalised the multi-year agreement remotely to quickly begin executing the sporting department's long-term competitive workflow.

Radical Hierarchy Shakeup Clears San Siro

The administrative revolution was triggered by a complete institutional clearout at the club after a dismal fifth-place finish in Serie A denied the heavyweights of lucrative Champions League football.

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Club ownership responded by immediately sacking manager Massimiliano Allegri alongside prominent boardroom executives Geoffrey Moncada, Igli Tare, and Giorgio Furlani to construct an entirely clean slate for the incoming manager.

The Rossoneri announced that Amorim has officially committed his immediate future to the Rossoneri by signing a fixed two-year contract extending until June 2028, with the financial layout guaranteeing a base salary of €3.5 million per season.

Furthermore, the financial package features a structured €500,000 performance bonus explicitly tied to securing a return to Europe's elite tier, providing the manager with an immediate target.

Bundesliga Duo Selected to Support Transition

To maximise the tactical framework of the new manager, Milan's ownership group has simultaneously targeted an ambitious administrative swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt's highly respected recruitment architects to lead the modern rebuild.

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The Italian side has already finalised comprehensive personal terms with prominent director Markus Krösche, who has fully endorsed Amorim's footballing vision and is poised to become the new Head of Football.

Boardroom negotiators remain entirely confident of finalising a structural compensation package with the German club to secure Krösche alongside designated sporting director Timmo Hardung over the coming days.

This dual administrative arrival will afford the incoming coach complete structural support as he prepares to reorganise AC Milan ahead of a demanding domestic campaign.

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Ruben Amorim AC Milan Manchester United
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