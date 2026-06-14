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Ruben Amorim: Ex-Man Utd boss set to land new job with former UCL winners

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:18 - 14 June 2026
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Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is in danger of getting the sack
Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim (Credit: Imago)
Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim is closing in on his first managerial job since being sacked by Manchester United.
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Amorim has been out of work after being sacked as Man United boss in January 2026.

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He left the club after 14 months in charge at Old Trafford, a decision that was confirmed just hours after launching a public attack on Man Utd's hierarchy following a 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Sacked Man United Boss Ruben Amorim
Sacked Man United Boss Ruben Amorim

Amorim set to take over AC Milan

Now, according to multiple sources, Amorim is close to taking over as new AC Milan head coach.

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Milan had previously held talks with ex-Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, but Amorim is now believed to be the leading candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri and lead the Serie A giants in 2026-27.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have put a two-year contract on the table, which includes an option for a third season.

This long-term commitment signals the club's belief in Amorim and willingness to allow the ex-Sporting boss to define a playing style and manage the team as best as he possibly can.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim || Image credit: Imago
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim || Image credit: Imago
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Amorim struggled at United, mainly due to an almost stubborn commitment to the 3-4-3 formation, which was clearly unsuitable for the players he had.

Milan, and indeed Serie A, have become accustomed to playing with several variations of the three-defender system, something that will no doubt ease the bedding-in process for Amorim.

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