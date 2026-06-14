Ruben Amorim: Ex-Man Utd boss set to land new job with former UCL winners

Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim is closing in on his first managerial job since being sacked by Manchester United.

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He left the club after 14 months in charge at Old Trafford, a decision that was confirmed just hours after launching a public attack on Man Utd's hierarchy following a 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Sacked Man United Boss Ruben Amorim

Amorim set to take over AC Milan

Now, according to multiple sources, Amorim is close to taking over as new AC Milan head coach.

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🚨 Rúben Amorim, ready to accept all conditions discussed with AC Milan to become the new manager.



He wants the job and waiting for final green light from Milan. 🔴⚫️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/R2JH6ZA2DX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2026

Milan had previously held talks with ex-Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, but Amorim is now believed to be the leading candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri and lead the Serie A giants in 2026-27.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have put a two-year contract on the table, which includes an option for a third season.

This long-term commitment signals the club's belief in Amorim and willingness to allow the ex-Sporting boss to define a playing style and manage the team as best as he possibly can.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim || Image credit: Imago

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Amorim struggled at United, mainly due to an almost stubborn commitment to the 3-4-3 formation, which was clearly unsuitable for the players he had.