Ruben Amorim: Ex-Man Utd boss set to land new job with former UCL winners
He left the club after 14 months in charge at Old Trafford, a decision that was confirmed just hours after launching a public attack on Man Utd's hierarchy following a 1-1 draw at Leeds.
Amorim set to take over AC Milan
Now, according to multiple sources, Amorim is close to taking over as new AC Milan head coach.
🚨 Rúben Amorim, ready to accept all conditions discussed with AC Milan to become the new manager.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2026
He wants the job and waiting for final green light from Milan. 🔴⚫️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/R2JH6ZA2DX
Milan had previously held talks with ex-Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, but Amorim is now believed to be the leading candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri and lead the Serie A giants in 2026-27.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have put a two-year contract on the table, which includes an option for a third season.
This long-term commitment signals the club's belief in Amorim and willingness to allow the ex-Sporting boss to define a playing style and manage the team as best as he possibly can.
Amorim struggled at United, mainly due to an almost stubborn commitment to the 3-4-3 formation, which was clearly unsuitable for the players he had.
Milan, and indeed Serie A, have become accustomed to playing with several variations of the three-defender system, something that will no doubt ease the bedding-in process for Amorim.