‘I am happy with what I saw’ - Ex-Nigerian player hails Super Eagles debutants in Iran's win

Former Strasbourg forward Simon Zenke has lauded the performances of debutants Emmanuel Fernandez and Chibuike Nwaiwu following Nigeria's friendly win against Iran in Antalya, Turkey.

The Super Eagles secured a 2-1 victory over the World Cup-bound Persians in the opening match of a four-nation invitational tournament.

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Goals from Moses Simon in the sixth minute and Akor Adams in the 51st minute gave Nigeria the win, while Mehdi Taremi scored a consolation for Iran.

Both Fernandez and Nwaiwu were introduced in the second half and made significant contributions as the Super Eagles defended their lead.

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Zenke happy with debutants

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez came on for Semi Ajayi at halftime and delivered a composed performance in central defence.

The London-born player was dominant in the air, made several crucial clearances, and formed a solid partnership with Igoh Ogbu before Ogbu was forced off with an injury.

Super Eagles new boy Chibuike Nwaiwu || Imago

Reacting to their first appearances, Zenke expressed his satisfaction with the new additions. "I am happy with what I saw in the game against Iran, and the win was very good," Zenke told Footy-Africa.

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"I was particularly impressed with the two players – Fernandez and Nwaiwu – who came on as substitutes."

Zenke believes the emergence of new talent has given head coach Eric Chelle a welcome selection headache, highlighting the growing pool of quality centre-backs as a major positive for Nigerian football.

Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez || imago

With Fernandez and Nwaiwu joining the ranks alongside established players like Ajayi, Ogbu, and the absent Bassey, Nigeria's defensive options appear strong for the foreseeable future.

"The reality now is that Nigeria has a variety of options in central defence, and that is a very positive development," Zenke added.

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"The coach now has a real selection dilemma in that area. I have always believed that the more quality players you have, the better."