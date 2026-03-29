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Super Eagles star Bruno Onyemaechi and partner celebrates the birth of first child

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:28 - 29 March 2026
Bruno Onyemaechi and partner celebrates the birth of first child
Nigerian international defender Bruno Onyemaechi has announced the arrival of his first child with his Portuguese partner, Ines Fontes.
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The birth of his child explains Onyemaechi's recent absence from the Super Eagles' training camp. 

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The defender was not present during the team's first session following their victory over Iran, sparking speculation about his whereabouts.

With the new photos confirming he was with his partner for the birth, his participation in Nigeria's upcoming friendly against Jordan is now uncertain.

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Onyemaechi welcomes first child

The couple, who have been together for a while and recently celebrated their 2-year relationship anniversary, shared the happy news on Saturday. 

Fontes, a content creator, posted photos from the hospital featuring herself and the 26-year-old footballer. Onyemaechi later shared an image of himself holding the newborn, captioning it, "Best gift ever."

Onyemaechi welcomes first child || IG
Onyemaechi welcomes first child || IG

Fontes has been a regular presence at Onyemaechi's matches, and the pair first revealed they were expecting a baby in early March through a series of social media posts showcasing her baby bump. 

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While the gender of the child has not yet been disclosed, the posts clearly show the defender's joy at becoming a father.

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