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‘It's like the only way to do things for him’ - Super Eagles debutant reveals reason behind No. 37 jersey
The 24-year-old has been in impressive form this season for Rangers, scoring six goals in 27 appearances since his €2.9 million transfer from Peterborough last summer.
His strong performances earned him a debut call-up to the Nigerian national team for the March international window.
Fernandez made his first appearance for the Super Eagles in a 2-1 victory over Iran, coming on as a half-time substitute for Semi Ajayi.
Fernandez opens up on jersey number
The defender spoke to Rangers TV about the powerful bond he shared with his eldest brother, who passed away at the age of 37.
To honour his memory, Fernandez chose to wear the number corresponding to his brother's age at the time of his death.
"My brother passed away at 37, so it's like the only way to do things for him," Fernandez explained. "The age gap was over 15 years, so as I was growing up, he was having his children and going to university.
“He studied Engineering and had three children. It's tough, you know, because I feel like I want to be there for him, do a lot for him and his family, but it's upsetting to lose someone like that."
The defender described his brother as a charismatic and helpful person who always looked out for his family, especially during holidays.
"It's why I wear his number. He had a good, charismatic energy and always tried to help whenever anyone needed something," he continued. "Every Christmas, everyone got a present, even if it was something little. I'm grateful for him."
"When he passed, I played a game a few days later, and now everything I do on the pitch is for him," the striker-turned-defender concluded. "It makes me want to fight to see how far I can go."
Making his international debut is a milestone his brother would have undoubtedly been proud of, and Fernandez will now aim to create more lasting memories in Nigeria's green-and-white colours.