Fernandez wears his late brother's number - Now he wants to wear the Super Eagles' badge

Emmanuel Fernandez took the long road to Ibrox and Nigeria. Everything about his journey suggests he won't waste the arrival

There is a number on Super Eagles latest invitee Emmanuel Fernandez's back that h​as nothing to do with football.

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At Rangers FC in Glasgow, where shirt numbers carry weight and history breathes through the walls of Ibrox, Fernandez wears 37 to honour his brother, who died at that age.

Every game, every header won, every goal scored, is carried under that number. That detail alone tells you more about who this man is than any statistic could.

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And the statistics, for what it's worth, are already remarkable.

Emmanuel Fernandez took the long road to Ibrox and Nigeria

The long way round

Fernandez was not supposed to be here. At 24, playing in the Scottish Premiership for one of Britain's most famous clubs, having just received his first Super Eagles call-up, none of this was written for him.

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He started at Brentford's academy, which sounds impressive until you understand what came after. Years of semi-professional football. Ramsgate, Margate, Spalding United. Places where dreams quietly die for most players, where the gap between potential and reality becomes permanent, but he kept going.

Fernandez spent years of semi-professional football.

Peterborough United eventually gave him a real opportunity. He took it. By 2025 he was lifting the EFL Trophy at Wembley, a centre-back who had spent years invisible, suddenly standing under the arch with silverware.

Rangers came calling with £3 million and a bigger stage. He walked onto it like he'd always belonged there.

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What he actually does on a pitch

At 1.98 metres, Fernandez is the kind of physical presence that changes how opponents think before a game even starts. But reducing him to his height would be lazy, and it would be wrong.

What makes him genuinely interesting is his origin - he started off as a forward, of course, many did, too. That matters because it explains something most centre-backs cannot offer.

He doesn't just arrive in the right position at set pieces, he attacks them. Six goals across 26 games this season, for a defender, and in a title-challenging Rangers side.

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He reads the ball like someone who once had to chase it for a living. Add composure on the ball, 88% passing accuracy and aerial dominance that ranks among Scotland's best defenders this season, and you have something the Super Eagles have been quietly searching for.

A centre-back who is both a defensive anchor and an attacking weapon from dead ball situations.

Nigeria concede cheap goals too often, Fernandez scores them at the other end. That asymmetry is worth paying attention to.

Fernandez has scored 6 goals this season for Rangers.

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The choice

Born in London, he could have waited for England but he chose Nigeria. He follows a path laid by players who made the same calculation; Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey, who both wore Rangers blue before wearing Super Eagles green.

There is almost a pipeline now, an understanding between Ibrox and Abuja that means something culturally beyond football logistics. But Fernandez's choice feels more personal than strategic.

This is a man who wears his dead brother's age on his back every matchday. He is not making cold calculations, he is playing for things that matter to him, and Nigeria is one of them.

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In February 2026, following a match, Fernandez was subjected to racist abuse online. He did not disappear, he did not go quiet. This was the moment that revealed his character

The Rangers faithful rallied around him, the Nigerian football community responded and Fernandez, who had spent years being invisible in non-league football, suddenly found himself at the centre of something larger, a reminder that football at this level is never just football.

He handled it with the same composure he shows on the ball.

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What Super Eagles fans should expect

Coach Eric Chelle has called him up for the international friendly tournament in Turkey, a low-pressure environment to see what he offers at international level. That is smart management, something Nigerians are beginning to respect the Franco-Malian for.

What Nigeria gets, if Fernandez delivers on his club form, is a centre-back who is dominant in the air, calm under pressure, a proper goal threat, capable of contributing goals, and perhaps most importantly, genuinely motivated to be there.

Eric Chelle is still Nigeria coach. || Imago

The Eagles have had defenders with better pedigree, but rarely had one carrying this much personal hunger.

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