Advertisement

‘I know my family are proud’ - Rangers star expressed joy after Super Eagles call-up

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:18 - 28 March 2026
Rangers star expressed joy after Super Eagles call-up
Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has expressed his immense pride after being called up to the Nigerian national team for their March friendlies against Iran and Jordan.
Advertisement

Born in London 24 years ago to Nigerian parents, the centre-back is eligible to play for the three-time African champions. 

Advertisement

He recently joined the Super Eagles squad and earned his first senior cap in a 2-1 victory over Iran in Antalya, Turkey, marking a major milestone in his career.

Fernandez happy to be called up 

Advertisement

Speaking to Rangers TV before his international debut, Fernandez explained the deep personal connection that drove his decision to represent Nigeria.

"It’s my home nation, it’s where my family is from, it’s where I am from," he said. "It’s something that I have always wanted to happen."

The former Peterborough United player also touched on overcoming doubts about his ability to reach the international level, crediting his self-belief for his success.

Emmanuel Fernandez || Imago
Emmanuel Fernandez || Imago

"People probably thought I couldn’t have got there. And I always had faith in myself that I would get there," Fernandez stated.

Advertisement

He also shared how much the call-up meant to his family, who are thrilled to see him represent the Super Eagles.

"I know my family are proud. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait for it to happen," he added.

With his physical presence, composure on the ball, and aerial strength, Fernandez is expected to bring valuable depth to Nigeria's defensive line as the team prepares for future competitions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Robertson opens up on his relationship with Salah
Premier League
28.03.2026
‘Mo and I have been close since day one’ - Robertson opens up on his relationship with Salah
Caitlin Clark vs D’Tigress: Indiana Fever joins blockbuster U.S. Tour for historic showdown
Other Sports
28.03.2026
Caitlin Clark vs D’Tigress: Indiana Fever joins blockbuster U.S. Tour for historic showdown
Madueke joins Arsenal injury list
Football
28.03.2026
Madueke joins Arsenal injury list after being forced off in England's friendly against Uruguay
Rangers star expressed joy after Super Eagles call-up
Super Eagles
28.03.2026
‘I know my family are proud’ - Rangers star expressed joy after Super Eagles call-up
Super Eagles new boy reveals how he felt after his late call-up
Super Eagles
28.03.2026
‘I was so excited that I nearly missed my flight’ - Super Eagles new boy reveals how he felt after his late call-up
Klopp claims there is no winger in the world like Salah
Football
28.03.2026
‘This kind of player is irreplaceable’ - Klopp claims there is no winger in the world like Salah