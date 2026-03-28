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‘I know my family are proud’ - Rangers star expressed joy after Super Eagles call-up
Born in London 24 years ago to Nigerian parents, the centre-back is eligible to play for the three-time African champions.
He recently joined the Super Eagles squad and earned his first senior cap in a 2-1 victory over Iran in Antalya, Turkey, marking a major milestone in his career.
Fernandez happy to be called up
Speaking to Rangers TV before his international debut, Fernandez explained the deep personal connection that drove his decision to represent Nigeria.
"It’s my home nation, it’s where my family is from, it’s where I am from," he said. "It’s something that I have always wanted to happen."
The former Peterborough United player also touched on overcoming doubts about his ability to reach the international level, crediting his self-belief for his success.
"People probably thought I couldn’t have got there. And I always had faith in myself that I would get there," Fernandez stated.
He also shared how much the call-up meant to his family, who are thrilled to see him represent the Super Eagles.
"I know my family are proud. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait for it to happen," he added.
With his physical presence, composure on the ball, and aerial strength, Fernandez is expected to bring valuable depth to Nigeria's defensive line as the team prepares for future competitions.