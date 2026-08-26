5 Africans who can genuinely win 2026/27 Ballon d'Or — Hint: No Salah or Osimhen

A harmonic convergence of factors could help produce the first African Ballon d'Or winner in 31 years.

The Ballon d'Or has entered an era of thrilling unpredictability following the setting of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s era, opening the door to fresh, interesting winners, evidenced by the triumphs of Rodri and Ousmane Dembele.

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With no clear standout currently dominating the 2025/26 cycle, despite absorbing a World Cup within the period of review, the 2026/27 golden ball threatens even murkier waters.

It has been a staggering 31 years since Liberian legend George Weah became the first and only African to win the Ballon d’Or in 1995.

While no African player is in the conversation for this year's prize, a unique alignment of club ambitions, the upcoming 2027 Pamoja, and the recent unpredictability of the award presents a massive opportunity to end Africa’s drought.

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Here are five African stars perfectly primed to capitalise on these factors and mount a genuine challenge for the 2026/27 Ballon d'Or.

Achraf Hakimi

The Paris Saint-Germain right-back has consistently proven that defenders can demand the individual spotlight, having already claimed the CAF Men's Player of the Year award.

Hakimi remains an integral foundational piece for a dominant PSG side favoured to chase an unprecedented third consecutive UEFA Champions League title this season.

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Achraf Hakimi won the 2025 CAF POTY

If he can sustain an elite individual level to help Paris Saint-Germain match Real Madrid’s threepeat record, and captains Morocco to continental glory at the 2027 AFCON, his resume would be incredibly difficult to ignore.

Yan Diomande

Real Madrid’s sizable financial investment in Yan Diomande suggests he is destined to play an important role at the Santiago Bernabeu this season despite his young age.

He benefits greatly from playing under José Mourinho, a manager who boasts a rich and successful history of elevating African talents to absolute world-class status.

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While sharing a dressing room with superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior casts a shadow, the potential collective success of a possible Champions League counts in his favour.

Crucially, Diomande holds an advantage over his European and South American teammates due to the international calendar.

Diomande is now the most expensive African player ever.

With UEFA and CONMEBOL lacking major international tournaments next summer, leading his nation at the AFCON could provide the narrative edge required to sway voters.

Ademola Lookman

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Ademola Lookman is no stranger to the Ballon d'Or conversation, having impressively secured a 14th-place finish in the 2024 rankings.

That previous recognition stemmed from his unforgettable hat-trick for Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final.

Ademola Lookman is the current CAF POTY winner but was not nominated | Instagram/@molalookman

The ongoing transfer dispute surrounding Julián Álvarez has cleared the runway for Lookman to become the undisputed attacking focal point under Diego Simeone. And with Atletico positioned as genuine Champions League contenders, the Nigerian international has a massive platform to showcase his brilliance.

A deep European run coupled with a potential AFCON triumph for the Super Eagles would elevate Lookman from an outside contender to a Ballon d'Or favourite.

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Bryan Mbeumo

Despite Manchester United enduring a dismal start to the new Premier League campaign, their squad still possesses the firepower to inflict serious damage in the Champions League.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes recently highlighted Bryan Mbeumo's immense importance to the side, admitting the Cameroonian will be their primary source of goals this season. Should he deliver on expectations, his goals could engineer a dream cup run for Manchester United.

While Cameroon are not considered favourites for the Pamoja AFCON, the Cup of Nations has produced stranger winners.

Bryan Mbeumo starred in a devastating display from Man United against rivals Man City. (Photo Credit: Man Utd/Instagram)

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If Mbeumo can drag his nation to title while simultaneously spearheading a European resurgence at Old Trafford, he will undoubtedly command Ballon d'Or votes.

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo's arrival at Manchester City last season instantly injected unexpected life into a Premier League title race they never should have been involved in.

The dynamic winger is now perfectly positioned to establish himself as the undisputed co-star of Enzo Maresca’s post-Guardiola era at the Etihad.

Maresca has already demonstrated incredible tactical nous in knockout competitions against elite opposition, giving City a massive advantage in cup tournaments like the Champions League.

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While Erling Haaland remains the primary headline act in Manchester, Semenyo’s expected attacking output will be vital to any silverware City lift.