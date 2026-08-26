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Ronaldo comment unearths disastrous Okocha stats

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:58 - 26 August 2026
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Football fans continue to pile on Super Eagles legend JJ Okocha following his controversial assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo's abilities.
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Nigeria football legend Jay-Jay Okocha is still facing intense backlash from supporters after controversially describing Cristiano Ronaldo as a mere goalscorer.

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The former Bolton Wanderers playmaker sparked outrage during a recent interview on the Obi One podcast when he claimed the Portuguese superstar lacked the all-around footballing ability of his historical peers.

Fans unearth dismal stat

Furious fans responded to Okocha's comments with derision and scrutiny of his own career. One such retaliation on social media saw fans dig deep into the archives to completely ridicule the Super Eagles legend.

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Supporters unearthed an embarrassing statistical anomaly from Okocha's 2003/04 Premier League campaign to dismantle his critique of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

During that season under manager Sam Allardyce, Okocha remarkably registered 137 total attempts on goal in the English top flight without finding the back of the net a single time.

The devastating figure was initially highlighted by sports analytics giant Opta in 2020 during a statistical review of historical Premier League offensive inefficiencies.

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Historically poor finishing

According to that official Opta report, no other player in Premier League history has ever recorded more than 85 shots in a single season without scoring.

The incredible 52-shot gap between Okocha's dismal 2003/04 campaign and the next worst offensive season severely undermines his authority to criticise Ronaldo's legendary output, fans argued. 

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Despite his lack of league goals that year, Okocha still served as a creative outlet, eventually helping Bolton reach the 2003/04 Football League Cup final where they ultimately fell 2-1 to Middlesbrough.

Fans also compared Okocha's paltry trophy collection with Ronaldo's unprecedented haul of five UEFA Champions League titles.

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