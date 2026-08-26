Why Barcelona cancelled celebration for World Champions

Barcelona have decided to suspend the planned tribute for the Spanish national team world champions in their squad.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has officially cancelled the club's planned tribute for their Spanish World Cup-winning players following a disturbing incident of police violence.

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The abrupt cancellation is a direct reaction to national police officers aggressively detaining a young Barcelona supporter carrying a pro-Catalan independence Estelada flag outside Elche's stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona suspend tribute

The recognition ceremony was originally proposed and organised by the Royal Spanish Football Federation to honour the national team's historic triumph.

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Laporta confirmed that Barcelona have formally notified the RFEF of the suspension, arguing that the current political climate makes the celebration inappropriate.

The violent altercation in Elche has inflamed existing political tensions regarding the Catalan independence movement.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta || Image credit: Imago

Laporta condemned the disproportionate use of force by state security, demanding immediate sanctions for the officers involved in the harrowing incident.

In stark defiance of the police action, Barcelona will replace Thursday's planned World Cup tribute with an act of exaltation for the Estelada when they host Athletic Club.

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Pro-independence civil organisations, including the Catalan National Assembly, are actively preparing to distribute 10,000 Estelada flags to supporters outside the Spotify Camp Nou before kickoff.

Spain's World Cup heroes sidelined

The political fallout means Barcelona's contingent of world champions will not receive a home celebration for securing their second global star.

The Blaugrana currently boast an incredible eight players from the victorious Spanish squad following the recent high-profile midfield acquisition of Rodri.

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