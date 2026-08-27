FIFA U20 WWC: Confirmed – Heartbreak for Falconets as sudden visa crisis crashes World Cup dream

The Falconets have been hit with a massive crisis just before the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, as team captain Joy Igbokwe and star defender Faridat Abdulwahab were blocked from traveling due to visa problems.

The ultimate dream of playing on the biggest stage in football has turned into a complete nightmare for two of Nigeria's brightest young talents.

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As the Falconets arrived at their training camp in Poland to prepare for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, the squad was missing its most important leader.

In a shocking twist of bad luck, team captain Joy Igbokwe and rock-solid defender Faridat Abdulwahab have been completely left behind in Nigeria after being denied visas to travel to Europe.

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With the tournament just days away, the technical crew had to make the painful decision to drop the missing stars entirely, replacing them with Vivian Kachi and Alaba Olabiyi.

Coach Moses Aduku in action with the Falconets.

Heartbreak for the Leaders

Joy Igbokwe did not just wear the captain's armband; she was the heartbeat and emotional anchor of this entire team.

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To have a captain stripped away from a World Cup squad because of administrative passport paperwork is a massive mental blow to the players who looked up to her.

Joy Igbokwe, the Falconets skipper.

Alongside her, Faridat Abdulwahab was expected to be the main wall in Nigeria's defense line. Both players spent months sweating on the training pitch, fighting through difficult qualifiers, only to have their dreams completely crushed at the final hour by a government office.

Instead of walking out to lead their country against the best teams in the world, the two devastated stars are forced to watch the tournament from their television screens back home.

Faridat Abdulwahab celebraates a goal with her Falconets teammates.

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Moving On in the Cold

While Igbokwe and Abdulwahab deal with the pain of missing out, the rest of the Falconets have had to quickly dry their tears and get to work.

A fine finish from Faridat Abdulwahab. 👌@NGSuper_Falcons | #U17WWC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 17, 2024

The team has settled into their training base in Trzebnica, Poland. Under the heavy watch of head coach Moses Aduku, the girls started training at the Fair Play Arena.

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The focus is entirely on physical fitness and trying to fix the massive holes left behind by the missing captain and defender.

Falconets of Nigeria

To help the new replacements blend into the starting lineup, Nigeria will play two big friendly games. They face the host nation, Poland, this Friday, August 28, before taking on a very fast South Korea side on September 1.

The Hard Road Ahead

The absence of their captain makes an already difficult tournament even harder. Nigeria is trapped in a very dangerous Group F, alongside reigning giants Spain, China, and New Caledonia.

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Falconets at the FIFA U20 WWC.

The Falconets have a rich history in this competition, finishing as second-place silver medalists in 2010 and 2014.