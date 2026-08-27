Advertisement

FIFA U20 WWC: Confirmed – Heartbreak for Falconets as sudden visa crisis crashes World Cup dream

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:02 - 27 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Faridat Abdulwahab celebraates a goal with her Falconets teammates.
Faridat Abdulwahab celebraates a goal with her Falconets teammates.
The Falconets have been hit with a massive crisis just before the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, as team captain Joy Igbokwe and star defender Faridat Abdulwahab were blocked from traveling due to visa problems.
Advertisement

The ultimate dream of playing on the biggest stage in football has turned into a complete nightmare for two of Nigeria's brightest young talents.

Advertisement

As the Falconets arrived at their training camp in Poland to prepare for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, the squad was missing its most important leader. 

In a shocking twist of bad luck, team captain Joy Igbokwe and rock-solid defender Faridat Abdulwahab have been completely left behind in Nigeria after being denied visas to travel to Europe.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS THIS - Jeff Buter blowing hot – "We are one of the big boys now" — Sporting Lagos boss fires fierce warning ahead of NPFL return

With the tournament just days away, the technical crew had to make the painful decision to drop the missing stars entirely, replacing them with Vivian Kachi and Alaba Olabiyi.

Coach Moses Aduku in action with the Falconets.
Coach Moses Aduku in action with the Falconets.

Heartbreak for the Leaders

Joy Igbokwe did not just wear the captain's armband; she was the heartbeat and emotional anchor of this entire team. 

Advertisement

To have a captain stripped away from a World Cup squad because of administrative passport paperwork is a massive mental blow to the players who looked up to her.

Joy Igbokwe, the Falconets skipper.
Joy Igbokwe, the Falconets skipper.

Alongside her, Faridat Abdulwahab was expected to be the main wall in Nigeria's defense line. Both players spent months sweating on the training pitch, fighting through difficult qualifiers, only to have their dreams completely crushed at the final hour by a government office.

Instead of walking out to lead their country against the best teams in the world, the two devastated stars are forced to watch the tournament from their television screens back home.

Faridat Abdulwahab celebraates a goal with her Falconets teammates.
Faridat Abdulwahab celebraates a goal with her Falconets teammates.
Advertisement

Moving On in the Cold

While Igbokwe and Abdulwahab deal with the pain of missing out, the rest of the Falconets have had to quickly dry their tears and get to work.

DON'T MISS THIS - Yaya Toure soaring – "Black excellence" or "adding to numbers?" Fans clash as Ivorian legend shatters Nigerian coach's historic Champions League barrier

The team has settled into their training base in Trzebnica, Poland. Under the heavy watch of head coach Moses Aduku, the girls started training at the Fair Play Arena. 

Advertisement

The focus is entirely on physical fitness and trying to fix the massive holes left behind by the missing captain and defender.

Falconets of Nigeria

To help the new replacements blend into the starting lineup, Nigeria will play two big friendly games. They face the host nation, Poland, this Friday, August 28, before taking on a very fast South Korea side on September 1.

The Hard Road Ahead

The absence of their captain makes an already difficult tournament even harder. Nigeria is trapped in a very dangerous Group F, alongside reigning giants Spain, China, and New Caledonia.

Advertisement
Falconets at the FIFA U20 WWC.
Falconets at the FIFA U20 WWC.

The Falconets have a rich history in this competition, finishing as second-place silver medalists in 2010 and 2014. 

They want to win the trophy for the very first time, but to do it, they will have to fight without the two key stars who helped them get there in the first place.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bet of the Day: The Best UEFA Qualifier Predictions for Today
Bet Of The Day
27.08.2026
Bet of the Day: The Best UEFA Qualifier Predictions for Today
Mourinho calls Mbappe ‘incredible’ after Real Sociedad masterclass
Football
27.08.2026
Mourinho calls Mbappe ‘incredible’ after Real Sociedad masterclass
'I am ready to fight' – Semi Ajayi breaks silence on Super Eagles competition
Super Eagles
27.08.2026
'I am ready to fight' – Semi Ajayi breaks silence on Super Eagles competition
Faridat Abdulwahab celebraates a goal with her Falconets teammates.
Football
27.08.2026
FIFA U20 WWC: Confirmed – Heartbreak for Falconets as sudden visa crisis crashes World Cup dream
REPORTS: Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigns as NFF President
Football
27.08.2026
REPORTS: Ibrahim Musa Gusau resigns as NFF President
Coach Jeff has completely changed Sporting Lagos' life.
Football
27.08.2026
'We are one of the big boys now' — NPFL youngest coach fires fierce warning to rivals after ending promotion suffering