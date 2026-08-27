Not Arsenal or Bayern - Kane names favourite Champions League winner ahead of draw

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has identified Paris Saint-Germain as the team to beat in the upcoming UEFA Champions League season.

Kane, who faced PSG in the semi-final, saw his team crash out of the competition after failing to overturn a one-goal deficit in the first leg.

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The French club went on to claim their second UCL trophy last season, defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout.

The Gunners held them to a 1-1 draw after full time and extra time, but a penalty miss from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães gifted them back-to-back UCL titles.

Kane names PSG favourites

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Kane has set a competitive tone for the 2026-27 campaign, naming PSG the clear frontrunners to claim European club football's most prestigious prize.

The England captain believes their back-to-back titles in previous seasons make them the logical favourites to win it all again.

Harry Kane in action || Imago

His comments come as Europe's top clubs await the league phase draw, which will set the stage for the newly formatted competition.

"I think PSG are the first favourite, as they have won it two years in a row," Kane told Marca. "And then of course there are others like Bayern, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona… All the big teams will be there."

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As the draw approaches, UEFA has confirmed the seeding pots for the 36 participating clubs. Bayern Munich joins fellow giants Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool in Pot 1, promising a series of high-stakes encounters in the initial league phase.

Looking back on Bayern's semi-final exit in the last edition, Kane expressed a sense of optimism despite the disappointment.

Champions League cup | Imago

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"I think we had a really good campaign in Europe. We lost against a great team like PSG by a very small margin, so sometimes you have to accept those things and move on," he noted.