Mourinho calls Mbappe ‘incredible’ after Real Sociedad masterclass

Kylian Mbappe produced another outstanding display for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho showered Kylian Mbappe with praise after the French superstar fired a stunning hat-trick in Los Blancos' commanding LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad, calling him an “incredible player” whose place in football history is already secure.

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While the scoreline delighted Madrid supporters, it was Mourinho's post-match tribute that captured attention, as the Portuguese coach reflected on Mbappe's extraordinary achievements and his unique legacy in world football.

Mbappe steals the show at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid produced one of their most complete attacking performances of the season, with Mbappe leading the charge against Real Sociedad.

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The France captain completed a clinical hat-trick while Vinícius Júnior added another goal to complete a comfortable night for the Spanish giants.

The victory continued Madrid's strong start to the LaLiga campaign.

Mourinho: ‘This guy is incredible’

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Speaking after the final whistle, Mourinho refused to draw comparisons between Mbappé and other football legends but made it clear how highly he rates the forward.

“I don't like comparing players, but this guy is incredible,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho pointed to Mbappé's historic World Cup record as evidence that the 27-year-old has already carved out a lasting place in football history.

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