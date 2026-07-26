He doesn't stand a chance — Arsenal legend Petit makes Ballon d'Or claim

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has named the one player who will not win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Petit believes the Bayern Munich striker is far down the pecking order behind the likes of Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of October's ceremony, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star argued that Kane's failure to deliver in big games on the international and European stage has effectively cost him the award.

Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or chances are over. If you base that only on the German league, no problem at all," Petit told Mr Gamble (via GOAL).

"But in the Champions League and with the national team, I think he disappeared. So I think there are a few names ahead of him."

Advertisement

Advertisement

When pressed on who should take home the individual prize, Petit pointed to stars who shone during the summer's World Cup.

"Yamal. He had a great World Cup," Petit added. "Rodri has been the best player again during this World Cup. Messi had a great competition, but he plays for Inter Miami."

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country, and despite failing to win the UCL or World Cup, remains in the mix to win football's biggest individual prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement