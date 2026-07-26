Advertisement

He doesn't stand a chance — Arsenal legend Petit makes Ballon d'Or claim

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:38 - 26 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Former France international Emmanuel Petit has named the one player who will not win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
Advertisement

Petit believes the Bayern Munich striker is far down the pecking order behind the likes of Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of October's ceremony, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star argued that Kane's failure to deliver in big games on the international and European stage has effectively cost him the award.

Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or chances are over. If you base that only on the German league, no problem at all," Petit told Mr Gamble (via GOAL).

"But in the Champions League and with the national team, I think he disappeared. So I think there are a few names ahead of him."

Advertisement

When pressed on who should take home the individual prize, Petit pointed to stars who shone during the summer's World Cup.

"Yamal. He had a great World Cup," Petit added. "Rodri has been the best player again during this World Cup. Messi had a great competition, but he plays for Inter Miami."

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country, and despite failing to win the UCL or World Cup, remains in the mix to win football's biggest individual prize.

Advertisement

Organisers will officially crown the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at the annual gala in October in London.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Comments from Juventus coach impacts likelihood of Okoye transfer
Football
26.07.2026
Comments from Juventus coach impacts likelihood of Okoye transfer
He will eventually play for them — Haaland's former teammate names his dream club
Football
26.07.2026
He will eventually play for them — Haaland's former teammate names his dream club
'No chequebook' — England warned against hiring Guardiola
Football
26.07.2026
'No chequebook' — England warned against hiring Guardiola
Ronaldo backed to become movie star
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.07.2026
Other times Ronaldo will not play — Ex Benfica president tells Jorge Jesus how to deal with superstar forward
Tolami Benson shows off bikini body on summer getaway as fans await Bukayo Saka wedding
Lifestyle
26.07.2026
Hot Bod Szn! Tolami Benson shows off bikini body on summer getaway as fans await Bukayo Saka wedding
Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho
Football
26.07.2026
Unemployed Jadon Sancho finally receives lucrative offer after leaving Man Utd