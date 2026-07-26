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Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results

David Ben
David Ben 17:39 - 26 July 2026
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Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results
The reigning world champion picked up his first win of the 2026 season.
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Lando Norris claimed a hard-fought victory at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, masterfully converting his pole position into a crucial win at the Hungaroring.

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The McLaren driver finished ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who completed the podium in a dramatic 70-lap race.

How it happened

Lando Norris won his first race since becoming champion last season | X / @F1
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The action began immediately as the lights went out.

Norris, starting from P1, lost his advantage to teammate Oscar Piastri by Turn 2.

Behind them, a fierce battle for third place erupted between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, while Charles Leclerc was swamped by the cars around him.

It was a disastrous start for George Russell, whose Mercedes suffered an anti-stall issue, dropping him from P6 to the back of the grid.

In the opening stages, the duel between Verstappen and Hamilton intensified.

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Hamilton initially gained the upper hand, emerging ahead of the Dutchman after their first pit stops on lap 15.

However, Verstappen responded a lap later with a stunning, late-braking overtake on the inside of Turn 1, a move that will surely be a contender for overtake of the year.

As the race progressed, the two McLarens pulled away from the pack. Norris consistently shadowed Piastri, maintaining a gap of under a second while extending their lead over Verstappen and Hamilton.

However, the dynamic shifted around the halfway mark when Hamilton made an early second stop, putting pressure on the McLaren duo.

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A pivotal moment came when Piastri pitted earlier than planned to cover off a potential threat from Ferrari. This decision ultimately proved decisive.

Norris stayed out on track, setting competitive lap times. His strategy paid off when Piastri made contact with back-marker Carlos Sainz, allowing Norris to pit and rejoin the race with a net lead over his teammate.

Norris then sealed his victory with a decisive pass on Kimi Antonelli, whose one-stop strategy for Mercedes left him with struggling tyres.

Once in the lead, the British driver was unstoppable and managed the race to the chequered flag.

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Heartbreak struck for Oscar Piastri, whose strong performance came to an abrupt end with just 13 laps remaining.

A gearbox failure forced him to retire while defending P2 from a charging pack that included Hamilton, Verstappen, and Antonelli.

In the end, Verstappen secured the second step on the podium, with Antonelli impressively holding on for third.

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2026 Hungarian Grand Prix: Final Classification

  • 1. Lando Norris (McLaren)

  • 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

  • 3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

  • 4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  • 5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

  • 6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing)

  • 7. George Russell (Mercedes)

  • 8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

  • 9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

  • 10. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

  • 11. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)

  • 12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

  • 13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

  • 14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

  • 15. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

  • 16. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

  • 17. Alexander Albon (Williams)

  • 18. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

  • 19. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

  • 20. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

  • 21. Sergio Perez (Cadillac)

  • 22. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)

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