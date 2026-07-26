Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results

The reigning world champion picked up his first win of the 2026 season.

Lando Norris claimed a hard-fought victory at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, masterfully converting his pole position into a crucial win at the Hungaroring.

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The McLaren driver finished ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who completed the podium in a dramatic 70-lap race.

How it happened

Lando Norris won his first race since becoming champion last season | X / @F1

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The action began immediately as the lights went out.

Norris, starting from P1, lost his advantage to teammate Oscar Piastri by Turn 2.

Behind them, a fierce battle for third place erupted between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, while Charles Leclerc was swamped by the cars around him.

It was a disastrous start for George Russell, whose Mercedes suffered an anti-stall issue, dropping him from P6 to the back of the grid.

In the opening stages, the duel between Verstappen and Hamilton intensified.

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Hamilton initially gained the upper hand, emerging ahead of the Dutchman after their first pit stops on lap 15.

However, Verstappen responded a lap later with a stunning, late-braking overtake on the inside of Turn 1, a move that will surely be a contender for overtake of the year.

As the race progressed, the two McLarens pulled away from the pack. Norris consistently shadowed Piastri, maintaining a gap of under a second while extending their lead over Verstappen and Hamilton.

However, the dynamic shifted around the halfway mark when Hamilton made an early second stop, putting pressure on the McLaren duo.

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A pivotal moment came when Piastri pitted earlier than planned to cover off a potential threat from Ferrari. This decision ultimately proved decisive.

Norris stayed out on track, setting competitive lap times. His strategy paid off when Piastri made contact with back-marker Carlos Sainz, allowing Norris to pit and rejoin the race with a net lead over his teammate.

Norris then sealed his victory with a decisive pass on Kimi Antonelli, whose one-stop strategy for Mercedes left him with struggling tyres.

Once in the lead, the British driver was unstoppable and managed the race to the chequered flag.

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Heartbreak struck for Oscar Piastri, whose strong performance came to an abrupt end with just 13 laps remaining.

From fighting for the win to pulling up at the side of the track



A desperately unlucky afternoon for Oscar 😫#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/ZX19BSdE8L — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2026

A gearbox failure forced him to retire while defending P2 from a charging pack that included Hamilton, Verstappen, and Antonelli.

In the end, Verstappen secured the second step on the podium, with Antonelli impressively holding on for third.

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2026 Hungarian Grand Prix: Final Classification