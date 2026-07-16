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‘Four years is a long way’ - Kane opens up on England future after World Cup disappointment

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:24 - 16 July 2026
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Kane opens up on England future
England captain Harry Kane has expressed his profound disappointment following a heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, admitting it is "too early" to decide if he will feature in the 2030 tournament.
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The defending champions staged a dramatic late comeback in Atlanta to secure a 2-1 victory over Thomas Tuchel's side, booking their place in Sunday's final against Spain. 

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Argentina came back from a goal down late in the second half to secure the victory, thanks to Lionel Messi’s inspired performance. 

For Kane, it was a painful repeat of history, marking England's second World Cup semi-final loss in eight years after a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in 2018.

Kane speaks on his future

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While the 32-year-old striker praised Argentina's 39-year-old captain, Lionel Messi, he remained non-committal about his own international future.

"It's too early to talk about that. For me, it's about taking it year by year and how I feel," said Kane. "The national team is my pride and joy, it's what I love to do most."

"Four years is a long way away and I'm 33 in the summer, but as you see with Leo [Messi], he's still performing at the highest level," he added. "I never want to put a limit on these things. For now, it's about processing another tough loss."

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"There's not much to say—everyone is gutted," Kane stated. "When you're so close, 10 minutes away, and it slips out of your hands like that, obviously the lads are devastated."

The captain identified a recurring issue for the team. "We did so well for 60 minutes... then we struggled to keep the ball, struggled to put pressure on the ball, and it allowed them to create more momentum," he explained. 

Harry Kane, England captain || Imago
Harry Kane, England captain || Imago

"We're going to have to find out how we can improve in those situations. It's been probably the missing piece now for probably the past four or five tournaments."

The defeat continues a pattern of near misses for England, who have now lost in the semi-finals in two of the last three World Cups and were runners-up at the European Championships in both 2021 and 2024.

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