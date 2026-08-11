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It is dangerous — Luis Enrique reacts to Liverpool interest in Barcola

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:52 - 11 August 2026
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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has refused to comment on mounting speculation regarding Liverpool's active pursuit of French winger Bradley Barcola.

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The Spanish tactician addressed the media ahead of PSG's upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash against Aston Villa, shutting down questions regarding the forward's future in the French capital.

What Enrique said

When pressed on Barcola’s potential move to Merseyside, the former Barcelona boss maintained his policy of silence regarding individual transfer matters.

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"I don’t know and I don’t want to speak about any player individually," Enrique stated. "Because it’s always dangerous when you are asking something positive or negative about a player. I stay focused on my team."

PSG manager Luis Enrique.

Liverpool's pursuit of Barcola

Liverpool have identified Barcola as a primary attacking target under new manager Andoni Iraola. The Premier League club have actively pushed for the transfer, with reports indicating the player is keen on the move as he seeks a guaranteed starting role.

The 23-year-old winger recently showcased his attacking qualities by shining for France at the2026 FIFA World Cup on July 18. 

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Despite his rising profile, he is not guaranteed a regular starting spot in Paris, prompting his desire for a more prominent role elsewhere.

However, PSG are refusing to budge on their valuation of the player. The French champions are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €150 million to €170 million, complicating negotiations as Liverpool attempt to find a financial compromise. 

Targeting attacking reinforcements

While Enrique deflected questions regarding outgoing players, PSG remain active in reinforcing their own attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Parisian club is currently pursuing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who scored the 106th-minute winning goal for Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on July 19.

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Additionally, PSG have submitted a formal bid exceeding €50 million to Ajax for highly rated winger Mika Godts. 

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