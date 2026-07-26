Barcola hands Arsenal, Liverpool hope after PSG contract decision

Bradley Barcola has handed Arsenal and Liverpool a massive boost after informing Paris Saint-Germain he will not extend his contract at the Parc des Princes.

The 23-year-old winger has ended negotiations over a renewal, signaling his desire to explore a move abroad for a more prominent first-team role.

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The decision leaves the French champions facing a dilemma on whether to cash in this summer or risk seeing his market value drop as he moves closer to the end of his deal, opening the door to Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Reds consider Barcola a priority target as they continue rebuilding their attack following Mohamed Salah's departure. Arsenal also remain attentive, with Mikel Arteta eager to add extra pace and directness to his frontline.

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However, securing his signature will likely break a club record sale for the Parisians, who have slapped a £140 million valuation on the winger.

🚨 BREAKING: PSG value Bradley Barcola at €170m and are using the transfers of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson as valuation yardsticks.



The number factors in that Barcola is a back-to-back Champions League winner, had a strong World Cup and is only 23. Plus, multiple clubs… pic.twitter.com/mgM1akrex6 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 26, 2026

They are using recent mega-money Premier League moves, such as Morgan Rogers’ £117 million transfer to Chelsea and Elliot Anderson’s £116 million switch to Manchester City, as benchmarks.