Advertisement

Barcola hands Arsenal, Liverpool hope after PSG contract decision

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:45 - 26 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal urged to sign Barcola
Bradley Barcola has handed Arsenal and Liverpool a massive boost after informing Paris Saint-Germain he will not extend his contract at the Parc des Princes.
Advertisement

The 23-year-old winger has ended negotiations over a renewal, signaling his desire to explore a move abroad for a more prominent first-team role.

Advertisement

The decision leaves the French champions facing a dilemma on whether to cash in this summer or risk seeing his market value drop as he moves closer to the end of his deal, opening the door to Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Reds consider Barcola a priority target as they continue rebuilding their attack following Mohamed Salah's departure. Arsenal also remain attentive, with Mikel Arteta eager to add extra pace and directness to his frontline.

Advertisement

However, securing his signature will likely break a club record sale for the Parisians, who have slapped a £140 million valuation on the winger.

They are using recent mega-money Premier League moves, such as Morgan Rogers’ £117 million transfer to Chelsea and Elliot Anderson’s £116 million switch to Manchester City, as benchmarks.

Barcola, who impressed at the World Cup with three goals during France's run to the semi-finals, now looks likely to play his football in England this season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-Man United Amorim highlights poor pressing from AC Milan players
Football
26.07.2026
Ex-Man United Amorim highlights poor pressing from AC Milan players
Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results
Other Sports
26.07.2026
Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results
'He is a top coach' – Courtois welcomes Belgium's new manager
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.07.2026
'He is a top coach' – Courtois welcomes Belgium's new manager
Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure – Toni Payne sends Strong WAFCON title warning
Super Falcons
26.07.2026
Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure – Toni Payne sends Strong WAFCON title warning
'He is lying' – Spain star responds to Argentina coach as FIFA probe continues
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.07.2026
'He is lying' – Spain star responds to Argentina coach as FIFA probe continues
Chelsea legend urges Liam Delap to leave Stamford Bridge to revive career
Premier League
26.07.2026
Chelsea legend urges Liam Delap to leave Stamford Bridge to revive career