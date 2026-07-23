‘It's a green light’ - Arsenal urged to sign Barcola amid Premier League interest

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has endorsed a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, calling it an "obvious choice" for both the player and the club.

The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly looking to strengthen their attack, particularly on the left flank, with Barcola emerging as a prime target.

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The Gunners have already seen changes in their attacking lineup, with Belgian winger Leandro Trossard departing for Turkish club Besiktas.

Speculation also surrounds the future of Gabriel Martinelli, whose role in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans is being called into question.

Silvestre backs Arsenal’s move for Barcola

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Arsenal has a long and successful history of signing French superstars, and Silvestre believes Barcola would be a perfect fit for Arteta's title-winning squad.

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre || Imago

Speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, the former Gunners player told GOAL. "That would be an obvious choice for both the player and the club to go for.

“For Bradley, based on what he's done with PSG and the national team, where he is in his career, and what Arsenal is trying to build—retaining the title and trying to win the Champions League—it's a green light from me, 100%."

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Barcola, who was instrumental in PSG's back-to-back Champions League victories—including their triumph over Arsenal in the 2025-26 campaign—also impressed for France at the World Cup alongside Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise.

Despite his talent, the 23-year-old faces stiff competition for a starting spot at the French giants from players like Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Barcola in action for France || imago