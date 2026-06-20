‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola

Louis Saha has described PSG winger Bradley Barcola as a dream signing for the Red Devils.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has identified Bradley Barcola as his dream signing for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saha believes the Paris Saint-Germain star possesses the qualities needed to elevate Manchester United's attack and become a key player at Old Trafford.

Saha full of praise for Barcola

Speaking in an interview with Casinolyze, the former France international highlighted Barcola's direct approach and impressive development over recent seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Bradley Barcola would be a dream signing at Man Utd because he's a very direct player.

"I have seen an improvement in his mentality. He has won two Champions Leagues in a row, he has that confidence and experience," Saha said.

Saha also praised the winger's ability to impact matches regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, "At a very young age, he's full of energy. You see, it's not easy to come on as a substitute and be a danger, but he's capable of dribbling, taking the ball and turning you, and he also has fantastic balance."

The Frenchman added that Barcola possesses the qualities needed to thrive in top-level European competition.