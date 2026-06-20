World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 23:08 - 20 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Louis Saha has described PSG winger Bradley Barcola as a dream signing for the Red Devils.
Advertisement

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has identified Bradley Barcola as his dream signing for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Saha believes the Paris Saint-Germain star possesses the qualities needed to elevate Manchester United's attack and become a key player at Old Trafford.

Saha full of praise for Barcola

Speaking in an interview with Casinolyze, the former France international highlighted Barcola's direct approach and impressive development over recent seasons.

Advertisement

"Bradley Barcola would be a dream signing at Man Utd because he's a very direct player.

"I have seen an improvement in his mentality. He has won two Champions Leagues in a row, he has that confidence and experience," Saha said.

Saha also praised the winger's ability to impact matches regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Advertisement

He added, "At a very young age, he's full of energy. You see, it's not easy to come on as a substitute and be a danger, but he's capable of dribbling, taking the ball and turning you, and he also has fantastic balance."

The Frenchman added that Barcola possesses the qualities needed to thrive in top-level European competition.

"I think he's a terrific player for a squad in the Champions League. He's the type of player that's always going to help."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Bradley Barcola World Cup Paris Saint Germain
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.06.2026
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola
Premier League
20.06.2026
‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola
Germany vs Ivory Coast: Gallant Elephants undone by super-sub Undav in heartbreaking late defeat
Football
20.06.2026
Germany vs Ivory Coast: Gallant Elephants undone by super-sub Undav in heartbreaking late defeat
Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago
Super Eagles
20.06.2026
Why Super Eagles may not qualify for 2030 World Cup - Stadium expert raises concern for Nigeria
Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise
Football
20.06.2026
Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise
Journalist faces consequences after falsely announcing Messi's death
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.06.2026
Journalist faces consequences after falsely announcing Messi's death