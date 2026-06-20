Journalist faces consequences after falsely announcing Messi's death

An Argentine broadcast journalist has released a recant after a false report about the Lionel Messi family.

Argentine television broadcaster Florencia Peña has resigned from Luzu TV after facing intense public backlash for falsely reporting the death of Lionel Messi's 68-year-old father, Jorge Messi.

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The serious journalistic error occurred during a live broadcast of the programme El Show del Verano, prompting Peña to immediately step down and issue a remorseful public apology.

"I apologise to the Messi family. I am deeply ashamed to have been involved in this mistake," Peña stated, explaining that the false information was fed to her earpiece by the production team.

"I have to clarify that this false information was given to me live on air as if it had been checked by the show's production team, and I trusted it. Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake and that is why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong."

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In the wake of the controversy, Luzu TV released a formal statement condemning the airing of unverified sensitive information, confirming that they had permanently cancelled the show and dismissed all production staff responsible for the blunder.

Messi family debunk rumours ahead of Austria clash

The deeply concerning broadcast aired shortly after Argentina's commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group J opener on Wednesday, June 17.

During the match, 38-year-old Messi scored a historic hat-trick, equalling Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 World Cup goals, but was visibly emotional and seen crying after his opening strike in the 17th minute, later confirming to the press that he was navigating personal difficulties.

The Messi family swiftly moved to debunk the viral death rumours, releasing a statement to clarify that while Jorge is currently dealing with a health situation and remains under medical supervision, he is actively recovering.

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Condemning the media's lack of sensitivity regarding a private family matter, they urged the public to rely only on official updates.