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He will be bigger than me — Cristiano Ronaldo backs 16-year-old son for greatness

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:53 - 07 August 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on the trajectory of his son's career, predicting he could even become bigger and stronger.
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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the comments in a video shared by Netflix Sports while watching the 16-year-old train with the Al-Nassr academy.

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"He’s a good kid. Honest, a good kid,” Ronaldo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr made his international debut for Portugal U15 | Instagram

“The other ones is more tougher. The ones I have at home, the small ones. This one is no problem.”

Reflecting on his son’s physical development, the Portugal captain added: “When I was his age, he’s a little bit bigger and stronger. I was smaller. I think he will be bigger than me.”

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However, Ronaldo was quick to stress that physical attributes alone will not be enough. When asked about whether Cristiano Jr. would possess the same drive that propelled him to the top of world football, he replied: “The hunger is the most difficult.”

Cristiano Jr., born on 17 June 2010, currently plays in Al-Nassr’s youth setup after previously spending time in the academies of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.

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He has already represented Portugal at under-15 and under-16 level.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains determined to smash the 1000-goal mark and will be keen to put a disappointing World Cup behind him when the Saudi Pro League season resumes on 13 August.

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago

The 41-year-old scored 3 goals at the tournament, but was largely underwhelming as Portugal crashed out in the round of 16 against Spain.

Ronaldo announced that the 2026 World Cup will be his last, but he is yet to give any word on a potential retirement.

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