Super Eagles star ruled out for season after pre-season injury

Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche is expected to miss most of the 2026/27 season after suffering an injury in pre-season.

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche is reportedly set to miss the entire 2026/27 season after suffering a devastating knee injury during a pre-season friendly.

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​The 23-year-old Nigerian international sustained the horrific knock during Getafe's 1-0 defeat to AS Monaco on August 6, 2026, which was decided by a 65th-minute penalty from Paris Brunner.

​Uche was stretchered off in the second half following a dangerously high tackle from Monaco defender Christian Mawissa, who was subsequently shown a straight red card for the vicious challenge.

Initial tests disastrous for ​Christantus Uche

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​While Getafe initially released a medical report stating the midfielder had merely suffered a contusion to his right kneecap, subsequent tests revealed a much grimmer reality.

​Spanish reports have since confirmed that Uche suffered multiple tears in his knee ligaments and will now undergo major surgery that will sideline him for up to a year.

​This setback arrives at the worst possible time for the player, who was desperately hoping to use this upcoming campaign to get his promising career back on track.

​A frustrating Premier League excursion for Uche

​The Nigerian was determined to impress in Spain after enduring an unsuccessful loan spell in England with Crystal Palace during the 2025/26 season.

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​Under manager Oliver Glasner, Uche barely featured for the London club, registering just 159 minutes of action across 14 Premier League appearances without recording a single goal or assist.

​His frustration peaked when he was entirely excluded from Palace's UEFA Europa Conference League squad, leading to discussions about a fractured relationship with the coaching staff.

​Before his ill-fated move to the Premier League, Uche had established himself as one of LALIGA’s most exciting young talents.

​During a sensational 2024/25 campaign with Getafe, the dynamic midfielder cemented a starting role, registering 10 direct goal contributions across 33 appearances to earn his high-profile English move.