I went through a lot – Messi reveals personal struggles behind tears after hat-trick against Algeria

Lionel Messi has opened up about the emotional reason he was seen in tears after scoring against Algeria.

Argentina began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 3-0 victory over Algeria in their Group J opener.

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The Argentine captain was the star of the show on Wednesday, netting a hat-trick as the reigning world champions began their World Cup title defence.

However, the most talked-about moment came after his first goal, when the Inter Miami forward was visibly overcome with emotion.

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Messi reveals reason for emotions

Speaking to the media after the match, the 38-year-old superstar clarified that his reaction was not related to the game itself but to personal difficulties he had been facing.

"I cried after the first goal, yes… but it was something completely unrelated to football," Messi explained.

"I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength."

Messi's goals in the 17th, 60th, and 76th minutes marked his first-ever FIFA World Cup hat-trick.

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All stat records Messi broke after scoring hat-trick || Imago

The strikes also brought his total World Cup goal tally to 16, tying him with German legend Miroslav Klose.

This remarkable performance came during his 200th appearance for the national team and his record sixth World Cup tournament.