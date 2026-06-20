World Cup
Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise
The Portuguese national team has dominated the footballing news cycle since their frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener.
Much of the discourse has centred around the veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured an underwhelming performance on his record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance.
The 41-year-old was roundly criticised after the game, while several of his teammates, particularly Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, and Vitinha, were also questioned for their lack of creativity and chance creation.
Olise snubs Ronaldo, reveals Portugal's best player
In a quickfire video interview, France international Olise, who enjoyed a blistering start to his own World Cup campaign with an impressive display against Senegal, was asked to name the best player from several top football nations, including England, Spain, Brazil, Germany, and Portugal.
@tntsportsbr
QUE ISSO, OLISE?! 🤔 O ADM espera, de verdade, que na Copa do Mundo você conheça o melhor jogador do Brasil! 😉 #MFM 🎥 @fcbayernesports♬ som original - TNT Sports Brasil
When it came to Portugal, the 24-year-old replied without hesitation: “Bruno Fernandes.”
The answer has been widely interpreted as a subtle snub to Ronaldo, who has been one of the greatest footballers of all time for over two decades.
While Ronaldo remains an icon, the growing consensus suggests that the mantle of Portugal’s most influential player may have shifted.