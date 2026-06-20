Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise

Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise has revealed his pick for Portugal’s best player, and it is not Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Much of the discourse has centred around the veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured an underwhelming performance on his record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance.

Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago

The 41-year-old was roundly criticised after the game, while several of his teammates, particularly Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, and Vitinha, were also questioned for their lack of creativity and chance creation.

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Olise snubs Ronaldo, reveals Portugal's best player

In a quickfire video interview, France international Olise, who enjoyed a blistering start to his own World Cup campaign with an impressive display against Senegal, was asked to name the best player from several top football nations, including England, Spain, Brazil, Germany, and Portugal.

@tntsportsbr QUE ISSO, OLISE?! 🤔 O ADM espera, de verdade, que na Copa do Mundo você conheça o melhor jogador do Brasil! 😉 #MFM 🎥 @fcbayernesports ♬ som original - TNT Sports Brasil

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When it came to Portugal, the 24-year-old replied without hesitation: “Bruno Fernandes.”

The answer has been widely interpreted as a subtle snub to Ronaldo, who has been one of the greatest footballers of all time for over two decades.