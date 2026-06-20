World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:56 - 20 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise has revealed his pick for Portugal’s best player, and it is not Cristiano Ronaldo.
Advertisement

The Portuguese national team has dominated the footballing news cycle since their frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Advertisement

Much of the discourse has centred around the veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured an underwhelming performance on his record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance.

Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago
Ronaldo looking dejected ||Imago

The 41-year-old was roundly criticised after the game, while several of his teammates, particularly Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, and Vitinha, were also questioned for their lack of creativity and chance creation.

Advertisement

Olise snubs Ronaldo, reveals Portugal's best player

In a quickfire video interview, France international Olise, who enjoyed a blistering start to his own World Cup campaign with an impressive display against Senegal, was asked to name the best player from several top football nations, including England, Spain, Brazil, Germany, and Portugal.

@tntsportsbr

QUE ISSO, OLISE?! 🤔 O ADM espera, de verdade, que na Copa do Mundo você conheça o melhor jogador do Brasil! 😉 #MFM 🎥 @fcbayernesports

♬ som original - TNT Sports Brasil
Advertisement

When it came to Portugal, the 24-year-old replied without hesitation: “Bruno Fernandes.”

The answer has been widely interpreted as a subtle snub to Ronaldo, who has been one of the greatest footballers of all time for over two decades.

While Ronaldo remains an icon, the growing consensus suggests that the mantle of Portugal’s most influential player may have shifted.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Cristiano Ronaldo Michael Olise Portugal World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.06.2026
'We’ll never forgive you’ — Simon Adingra sparks angry reactions over blatant miss as Ivory Coast collapse against Germany
‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola
Premier League
20.06.2026
‘Dream signing’ – Former French star urges Manchester United to move for Bradley Barcola
Germany vs Ivory Coast: Gallant Elephants undone by super-sub Undav in heartbreaking late defeat
Football
20.06.2026
Germany vs Ivory Coast: Gallant Elephants undone by super-sub Undav in heartbreaking late defeat
Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago
Super Eagles
20.06.2026
Why Super Eagles may not qualify for 2030 World Cup - Stadium expert raises concern for Nigeria
Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise
Football
20.06.2026
Ronaldo is not Portugal's best player — France star Michael Olise
Journalist faces consequences after falsely announcing Messi's death
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.06.2026
Journalist faces consequences after falsely announcing Messi's death