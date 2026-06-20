'Ronaldo should be on the bench' – Former England star says the Portuguese will never reach Messi’s level

Former England international claimed Ronaldo will never match Lionel Messi's level.

Former England striker Jay Bothroyd has reignited the long-running debate between football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, claiming the Portuguese superstar will never reach the same level as his Argentine rival.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Credit: Imago)

Bothroyd also suggested that Ronaldo should consider stepping aside from a starting role and embrace life as an impact substitute for Portugal.

Calls for Ronaldo to accept a new role

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Speaking on Sky Sports, Bothroyd argued that Portugal would benefit if Ronaldo accepted a reduced role within the squad, particularly at major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.

The former striker believes the veteran forward could still contribute significantly from the bench.

He said, "I have to be honest, I think if Ronaldo is a team player, he should step down and understand that he has to be a player that comes off the bench as an impact player."

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However, Bothroyd admitted he does not expect the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to make such a decision voluntarily.

He added, "Is he ever going to do that? Nope, I don't think he is. And that is my point."

Bothroyd went further by suggesting that Ronaldo remains preoccupied with comparisons to Messi, who continues to shine for Argentina on the international stage.

According to the former England international, the contrast between the two players' influence on their national teams is becoming increasingly apparent.

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He said, "I look at Ronaldo and... the Ronaldo faithful are going to hate me today, but it looks like it's all about him. He's always chasing Messi all the time."

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is widely regarded as the greatest individual competition in football history.