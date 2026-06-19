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‘He’s never going to be Messi’ - Ex-English player tells Ronaldo to back down

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:00 - 19 June 2026
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Ex-English player tells Ronaldo to back down
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing criticism following Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener.
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Portugal's World Cup campaign got off to a rocky start in Houston as they were held to a draw by a resilient DR Congo side. 

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Joao Neves put his team ahead early, but Yoane Wissa's equaliser before halftime secured a valuable point for the African team.

The result puts Portugal on the back foot in Group K, with more difficult fixtures ahead. The match has also intensified the debate surrounding Ronaldo's place in the starting lineup. 

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Bothroyd claims Ronaldo can not be like Messi

Pundits, including former England international Jay Bothroyd, have suggested the veteran forward is impeding the team's progress, though manager Roberto Martinez continues to stand by his captain.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former striker Jay Bothroyd offered a blunt critique of Ronaldo's performance, arguing that Portugal would be better served if the 41-year-old embraced a role as an impact substitute.

"I think if Ronaldo is a team player, he should step down and understand that he has to be a player that comes off the bench," Bothroyd stated. "Is he ever going to do that? Nope, I don’t think he is. And that’s my point."

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
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Bothroyd also suggested that Ronaldo's focus on his personal rivalry with Lionel Messi was detrimental to the team's overall performance.

"It looks like it’s all about him... and he’s always chasing Messi all the time," he added. "He’s never going to be Messi... But right now he’s becoming more of a hindrance for Portugal than help, and I think that’s where Martinez is going wrong."

Portugal now face a critical second Group K match against Uzbekistan, where another poor result could jeopardise their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds. 

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