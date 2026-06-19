Ronaldo is pissed Messi scored hat-trick — CR7's ex-teammate accuses him of disrupting Portugal's plans

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has joined in the criticism of his enduring prominence in the Portugal national team setup.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has joined in the criticism of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that the 41-year-old forward is holding the Portugal national team back and creating a tactical headache for manager Roberto Martinez.

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What Scholes said

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes revealed he even confronted Martinez off-camera regarding the issue, stating, "I think it’s difficult for the manager... I said, 'Is he a problem for you?', because I feel he is a little bit of a problem. At 41 years of age…"

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"I think there’s only one position on the pitch at 41 years of age where you should be starting a game, and that’s goalkeeper, for me."

Fellow former teammate Nicky Butt agreed, accusing Ronaldo of being selfish and having an ego that makes him a “massive problem” for the squad.

Messi’s hat-trick put pressure on Ronaldo — Scholes

Scholes further speculated that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently feeling immense pressure after witnessing his eternal rival, 38-year-old Lionel Messi, deliver a dazzling hat-trick during Argentina's 3-0 opening victory over Algeria, alongside Kylian Mbappé netting a brace for France.

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"Cristiano will be so pissed off because Lionel Messi got a hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe got two… it will be killing him," Scholes added, before expressing sympathy for Martinez, who publicly defends his captain despite the apparent detriment to the team's play.