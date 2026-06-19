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Yamal crowns Messi GOAT after Ronaldo’s performance against Congo

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:22 - 19 June 2026
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Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal has declared Lionel Messi the undisputed Greatest of All Time following the Argentine’s hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 opening win over Algeria.
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The teenage winger was quick to praise his idol after Messi’s masterclass, which came just 24 hours before Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating goalless display as Portugal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by DR Congo.

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Speaking to RTVE, Yamal left no room for debate:

Yamal calls messi undisputed GOAT

“Messi’s hat-trick? Every match he plays proves that he is the greatest player in history.

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Messi reaffirms passion for the game

"If anyone still has doubts, it’s because they’re deliberately looking for them. Leo is the GOAT.”

Messi's masterful performance contrasts sharply with Ronaldo’s display against Congo, where he was largely anonymous and subject of heavy criticism at full-time.

Ex-English player tells Ronaldo to back down

Yamal, widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football and often compared to Messi, has never hidden his admiration for the Argentine captain.

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Ronaldo will have another chance to put things right when Portugal face Uzbekistan in their second game, while Messi leads Argentina against Austria.

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